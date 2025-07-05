Continuing her dissent, Tara Davis-Woodhall slams Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track league over $13 million unpaid dues

Tara Davis-Woodhall took a dig at Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track as the league still owes over $13m to participating athletes and prize winners. The final GST stop in Los Angeles, scheduled for June 27-29, was cancelled due to economic concerns.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, both of whom won their maiden Olympic and Paralympic gold in the 2024 Paris Games, didn't seem pleased with Johnson's claim when he first announced the introduction of the one-of-a-kind track event. Continuing her dissent, the long jumper recently called out Johnson's track league for owing over $13 million to the prize winners and the participants.

She commented:

"Lmao… “saves track”

This came months after multiple Olympic gold medalist Johnson assured that his brainchild would 'save track'.

"Grand Slam Track is track, that is what we're doing. I am going to save what I think I can save; I think I can save track, I don't think I can save track and field," the former athlete had told BBC.

The Woodhalls slammed Johnson for being laser-focused on track and not giving field events any importance. Tara-Davis Woodhall remarked:

"First of all, Happy Thanksgiving. I'm thankful for everything, I'm thankful for my sport. About my sport, it doesn't need saving at all. It's actually Michael you're ruining this sport, if you're trying to save just track, it's track and field for a reason."

She further added:

"We don't need your saving, you're long gone, your time is passed. If you wanted to change the sport, you should've changed it a long time ago instead, you were skipping all of the sports."

Hunter Woodhall also joined forces and suggested that Johnson stay away from the sport, as the athletes are doing great.

Tara Davis-Woodhall once expressed how she would draw attention to her sport

Tara Davis-Woodhall at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Women's Long Jump - Source: Getty

Davis-Woodhall achieved massive success in 2024, winning the long jump title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships and the Paris Olympics. Holding a personal best of 7.18m, the 25-year-old expressed her wish to eclipse the long-standing world record to draw more attention to the sport.

In conversation with 'A Touch More', she said:

"It was a big shift in mind to think of what more can I do for the sport? What more do I want as an individual for my own success, and honestly, I have figured out that I just want to be the best long jumper that there ever was. The world record has been standing since the 1980s, and one of my missions is to take that record down and then just to bring more eyes to the sport."

Tara Davis-Woodhall competed with the Texas Longhorns from 2019 to 2021 and the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2017-2018 season.

