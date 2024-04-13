Core Hydration Classic Update: Simone Biles to headline playing field in Connecticut

The Core Hydration Classic is just a month away, and the competition is guaranteed to see some big names in action. Headlining the field will be none other than Simone Biles, the seven-time Olympic medalist and defending World all-around champion.

Biles opened her season earlier this month at the women's national team camp, and will be gunning to get back into action in May. The 27-year-old goes into this competition as the defending champion, and remains the favorite for the win.

Joining Simone Biles at the Core Hydration Classic will be her fellow Olympic all-around gold-medalist, Sunisa Lee. Lee kicked off her season at February’s Winter Cup, where a weak outing saw her fail to make the international team. Now, the 2020 Tokyo champion will be hoping for a stronger performance in Hartford as we edge closer to the Paris Games.

Other big names who will be competing on May 17 and 18 include Jordan Chiles, Dulcy Caylor, Kayla DiCello, Joscleyn Roberson, Trinity Thomas, Shilese Jones, and Leanne Wong.

Core Hydration Classic 2024: Full list of participants

List as released by USA Gymnastics on April 12th, final participating athletes are subject to change.

Seniors

Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Dulcy Caylor, Jordan Chiles, Chloe Cho, Norah Christian, Nicole Desmond, Kayla DiCello, Tatum Drusch, Reese Esponda, Addison Fatta, Kieryn Finnell, Jayla Hang, Cambry Haynes, Jazmyn Jimenez, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Jong, Sunisa Lee, Myli Lew, Nola Matthews, Taylor McMahon, Zoey Molomo, Jazlene Pickens, Brooke Pierson, Michelle Pineda, Joscelyn Roberson, Simone Rose, Audrey Snyder, Ashlee Sullivan, Tiana Sumanasekera, Trinity Thomas, Brynn Torry, Sabrina Visconti, CaMarah Williams, Leanne Wong, Kelise Woolford, Lexi Zeiss

Juniors

Isabella Anzola, Harlow Buddendeck, Sophia Buechler, Charleigh Bullock, Ally Damelio, Sadie Goldberg, Gabrielle Hardie, Greta Krob, Lila Richardson, Alessia Rosa, Maliha Tressel, Camie Westerman, Trinity Wood

Core Hydration Classic 2024: How to purchase tickets for the event?

The Core Hydration Classic 2024 is all set to take place on May 17 and 18 at the CT XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Fans excited to see their favorite gymnasts and Olympic champions in action on home ground can head to the USA Gymnastics Classic site, usagymclassic.com, to purchase tickets for the event.

For fans who can't catch the competition live, USA Gymnastics’ FlipNow.TV and YouTube channel will stream some of the events live.

