"Crazy how life works" - Lindsey Vonn on young fans being her current teammates on U.S. ski team

American ski racer Lindsey Vonn recently articulated her thoughts as her old fans turned into current teammates after her comeback to the sport. This comes just a few days after Vonn announced her return after a hiatus of six years.

The teammates in question, Allison Mollin, and Bella Wright are young alpine ski racers ages 18 and 27 respectively. Mollin is currently in her second year on the US national skiing team. At the same time, Wright has represented the United States in numerous competitions such as the 2021 World Championships and the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Growing up, Mollin and Wright watched Vonn ski through the mountains and are now part of the US ski team alongside her for the 2024-25 season. Amidst this Vonn took to her Instagram handle to share throwback pictures of Mollin and Wright along with a few clicks with them in recent times.

The 40-year-old termed this as a "full circle moment" for her as she also mentioned a similar instance featuring her and two-time Olympic medalist Picabo Street. She wrote in her caption:

"Full circle moments seem to be happening a lot lately! I met Allison and Bella when they were just young girls, and now we are all on the US Ski Team together! I remember when I met Picabo at 9 year old and then was on the team with her when I was 16. Crazy how life works."

Following her comeback, Lindsey Vonn recently stepped out for her first training with the national team at the Copper Mountain in Colorado. She has been using these sessions to get reacquainted with the demanding challenges of downhill skiing.

Lindsey Vonn expresses her mindset ahead of her skiing comeback

Lindsey Vonn recently expressed her aspiration for her comeback in the upcoming season. Vonn added that she is not 'chasing' any specific targets and is grateful to be able to stage a return to the sport.

Vonn remains the only American woman to bag an Olympic gold in the downhill category since her triumph in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Echoing her sentiments in an interview with The New York Times, she also said that she owes it to her departed mother to make the most of every day and would regret it if she didn't.

"I’m not chasing anything. With what I’ve done in my career, I’m thankful I can be in this position. I don’t have any pressure. It’s just me and the mountain like it was in the beginning."

A three-time Olympic medalist, Vonn is one of the most successful US Alpine skiers. In the 2024-25 skiing season, the Minnesota native will look to better her skiing World Cup tally which currently has 82 victories and 137 podium finishes.

Additionally, Vonn has her eyes set on the 2026 Winter Olympics as her familiarity with and dominance at the venue for the Alpine races in the upcoming edition, Cortina d'Ampezzo, is a standout factor.

