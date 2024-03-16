"Crush them!"; "Sue them until they conceded"- Fans react to Riley Gaines suing the NCAA for violating the federal civil rights law of Title IX

Fans have reacted to Riley Gaines and 15 other collegiate athletes suing the NCAA on transgender policies and the violation of Title IX.

On Thursday, March 15, 2024, Gaines along with 15 other athletes, filed a lawsuit against the NCAA, University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and North Georgia University for disregarding the promises outlined in Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination.

Gaines took to X(Formerly known as Twitter) to announce her decision to fans, who backed her as one of them wrote,

"Crush them!"

Another fan, who resonated with Gaines views supported the former NCAA swimmer and wrote,

"Sue them until they conceded! Women's sports must be reserved for people born female !"

A fan backed the plaintiffs while expressing their dissent for the lost opportunities by the female athletes.

"AMAZING! Proud of you all yet also disgusted that 15 girls and so many more have had to lose out on opportunities due to men."

A fan showed their respect toward the former D1 swimmer by simply writing,

"You are a true role model."

A fan referred to Title IX as a joke while backing the athletes.

"Good for you! Title IX is looked at as a joke now, & that shouldn’t be the case, " wrote the fan.

A fan agreed with Gaines and the other athletes' decision, asserting suing as the sole way.

"The only way this was ever going to get solved, was for the girls to stand up against it. Go get em Riley."

"NCAA needs to stand with us female athletes," wrote a fan.

Here are a few other reactions:

"He only wants to compete if he can take titles" - Riley Gaines takes a dig at Lia Thomas for initiating legal actions against World Aquatics

Riley Gaines and Lia Thomas tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle event at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.

Riley Gaines criticized Lia Thomas after the latter pursued legal action against World Aquatics.

Recognizing the natural physical superiority gained by transgender athletes over female athletes, World Aquatics prohibited transgender swimmers from competing against women in 2022. Since then, Thomas had to remain dormant from the sport.

The transgender swimmer filed a lawsuit against the organization. Gaines condemned Thomas saying,

"World Aquatics went as far as to create a third category, which Thomas hasn't competed in this 3rd category. He only wants to compete if he can take titles, prize money, sponsorships, & scholarships away from women."

Thomas hired Carlos Sayao, who previously defended Caster Semenya's case in 2019.