Czech Indoor Gala 2025: Schedule, where to watch, athletes to watch out and more

The 2025 Czech Indoor Gala is slated to be held on February 4 at the Athletics Hall in Ostrava-Vítkovice. After meetings in Astana, Belgrade, and Boston, this will be the fourth World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meet of the season.

Just like the previous meetings, the event will feature multiple Olympic, World Championships, World Indoors, and Continental medalists, many of whom will kick off their 2025 season here at the Czech Republic meet.

Ewa Swoboda and Torrie Lewis in the women's 60m, Lieke Klaver in the women's 400m, Ronnie Baker in the men's 60m, Freweyni Hailu in the women's 3000m, Alysha Newman and Tina Sutej in the women's pole vault, and Leonardo Fabbri in the men's shot put are among the biggest names to watch out at the 2025 Czech Indoor Gala.

Trending

Schedule and order of events for 2025 Czech Indoor Gala (Event timings in Central European Time or CET)

Ronnie Baker (L) at 2020 Tokyo Olympics (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

4:30 PM CET - Opening Ceremony

4:40 PM CET - Women's Pole Vault Final

4:43 PM CET - Men's Shot Put Final

4:47 PM CET - Men's 60m Heat 1

4:53 PM CET - Men's 60m Heat 2

5:02 PM CET - Women's 60m Heat 1

5:08 PM CET - Women's 60m Heat 2

5:14 PM CET - Women's 3000m Final

5:27 PM CET - Men's 800m Final

5:34 PM CET - Men's 60m Final

5:45 PM CET - Men's 400m Final B

5:50 PM CET - Men's Long Jump Final

5:53 PM CET - Men's 400m Final A

6:00 PM CET - Women's 800m Final

6:08 PM CET - Men's 1 Mile Final

6:16 PM CET - Women's 60m Final

6:23 PM CET - Men's 200m Final B

6:31 PM CET - Men's 200m Final A

6:39 PM CET - Women's 400m Final B

6:47 PM CET - Women's 400m Final A

6:55 PM CET - Closing Ceremony

When and how to watch the 2025 Czech Indoor Gala?

The 2025 Czech Indoor Gala will be streamed across multiple countries through World Athletics and Flotrack in the USA. CT Sports will broadcast in the Czech Republic, while TV Arena Sport 1 is expected to stream it in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia.

Prize Money at Czech Indoor Gala

According to a World Athletics press release from October 2024, each Gold-level meeting will award a minimum of USD 7,000 per individual event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback