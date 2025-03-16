David Taylor drops 2-word reaction to Roman Bravo-Young's surprise engagement proposal to Kansas City Current's Ellie Wheeler

Former freestyle and folkstyle wrestler David Taylor recently shared his congratulatory thoughts on the engagement of freestyle wrestler Roman Bravo-Young and NWSL soccer player Ellie Wheeler. Taylor expressed his wishes through his Instagram story post.

The iconic former wrestler, who is currently the head coach of the Oklahoma State wrestling program, forwarded his appreciative thoughts to Roman Bravo-Young and Ellie Wheeler. He mentioned:

“Woohoo! Congrats @romanbravoyoung & @ellie.wheelz”

Screenshot of David Taylor's Instagram story post | Credits: IG/@magicmanosu

The former Penn State wrestler proposed to the soccer star on the field at CPKC Stadium as Wheeler's team won their 2025 season opener against the Portland Thorns. Bravo-Young is a Mexican-American freestyle and former folkstyle wrestler. He is a five-time Grand Prix medalist and was the NCAA Division 1 National Champion two times.

He represents Mexico in international competitions and participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Bravo-Young has also joined Oklahoma State’s regional training center, Cowboy Wrestling Club RTC, under David Taylor.

His betrothed, Wheeler, is the outside back for the Kansas City Current and joined the league in 2024. She was selected in the second round of the 2024 NWSL Draft, as the 18th pick. She has also represented the United States U-19 in international competitions.

Taylor, in his first year of coaching, led the elite Oklahoma wrestling program to a Big 12 Title. He won a gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 86kg category and has numerous accomplishments under his name.

David Taylor reveals rediscovering his admiration for wrestling through coaching

David Taylor at the Wrestling Senior World Championships Belgrade 2023 - Source: Getty

David Taylor is a former iconic wrestler who has won five World Championships medals, six US Open Championships medals, and three gold medals at the Pan-American Championships. During his exclusive interview with the Olympics, the decorated wrestler shed light on rediscovering his passion for wrestling through coaching the younger generation. He added:

“Stepping away and coaching gave me a different perspective on competing and helped me rediscover my love for the sport. I was getting a lot of repetitions just showing technique. Then I was wrestling with the guys and talking about shoulder placement and position, head position and critiquing all these little things. I started to see all the little things that I took for granted differently,” Taylor said.

In 2024, he participated in the US Olympic trials and lost to the four-time NCAA champion, talented wrestler Aaron Brooks. Last year, he announced his retirement and took over the Oklahoma wrestling program as the new head coach.

