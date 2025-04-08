David Taylor reacts as Diego Lopes set to fight Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 314 after training at Cowboy RTC

David Taylor has reacted to Brazilian professional mixed martial artist Diego Lopes completing his training at the Cowboy Regional Training Center before heading to the UFC 314 against Alexander Volkanovski. Taylor has been serving as the head coach of the Oklahoma wrestling team since 2024.

Taylor has achieved massive success during his collegiate years at Penn State University. He won two National titles in the 165-pound category in 2012 and 2014 and bagged silvers in 2011 and 2013. He earned the Big Ten title in four consecutive seasons from 2011 to 2014. Taylor also boasted an impressive freestyle career, clinching World and Olympic medals before turning to coaching.

Since May 2024, he has been coaching the Cowboys, witnessing massive victories in his first year. Also an integral part of the Cowboy RTC, David Taylor recently turned his attention to Brazilian, Diego Lopes, who completed his training camp under his tutelage before taking the mat for UFC 314.

He shared Lopes' post on his Instagram and wrote:

"Good luck @diegolopesmma"

David Taylor wishes luck to Diego Lopes; Instagram - @magicmanosu

Lopes' Instagram photo carousel featured him and the coaches who helped him train and gear up for the big challenges.

"We finished the camp; it was undoubtedly one of the best. I had everything I could to prepare in the best way possible. Thanks to everyone who took the time to be with me and support me every training session. We'll get the job done," he wrote in the caption.

Taylor led two of his mentees to the National title in the 2025 NCAA Championships. Wyatt Hendrickson outshined Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson in the heavyweight category, and Dean Hamiti defeated Missouri's Keegan O'Toole in the 174-pound category.

David Taylor highlighted his coaching experience in his first year with the Oklahoma Cowboys

Taylor at the NCAA WRESTLING: MAR 22 Division I Championships - (Source: Getty)

David Taylor capped a successful debut season as the Cowboys head coach, helping the team to the third position at the Nationals, earning the Big 12 conference title, and others. Reflecting on the eventful year and sharing his experience of the new job role, he said (via FloWrestling):

" I'm so proud of these guys you know, this season, it's hard to predict what it was going to be like you know, when I got here there's just so many things you just don't know because you haven't been through it you know, and every week it's a concept."

Taylor earned three World titles in 2018, 2022, and 2023. His only Olympic gold medal came at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

He also titles from the Pan American Championships, US Open Champinships and other freestyle tournaments. At NCAA, he earned the Dan Hedge Trophy twice for his plethora of victories.

