David Taylor reacts as Oklahoma State Wrestling welcomes a new coach to the program

David Taylor, the head coach of the Oklahoma State University (OSU) wrestling team, shared his excitement as a former OSU wrestler joined the Cowboys’ coaching staff. Following the departure of Thomas Gilman, who returned to Penn State, the OSU wrestling program welcomed its new assistant coach, Kevin Ward.

Ward served as the head coach at Army for 11 years. During his tenure, he trained 54 wrestlers to NCAA championships. In the last season, seven Black knights qualified for nationals, the program’s highest total since 2021.

David Taylor reacted to the new addition to the program on Instagram, resharing Cowboy Wrestling’s announcement on his story and writing:

“Excited for Coach Ward to join us in Stillwater! @coach_kward”

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@magicmanosu)

The original post from OSU wrestling read:

Welcome home, cowboy! #Go Pokes

David Taylor took over as OSU’s head coach in May 2024, succeeding legendary John Smith, who retired after a 33-year run. Taylor is a three-time world champion, two-time NCAA champion, and Olympic gold medalist.

In his debut season, he led the Cowboys to the Big 12 conference title and a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships, with two individual national champions. Taylor was named the 2025 NCAA Division I Coach of the Year by Open Mat.

Taylor’s first full recruiting cycle brought standout wrestlers. Major signees include LaDarion Lockett, Landon Robideau, and Sergio Vega. He also strengthened the lineup through key transfer additions such as Wyatt Henderickson, Cam Amine, and Zack Ryder.

David Taylor also secured early commitments from top 2026 prospects Jax Forrest and Dreshaun Ross.

David Taylor opens up about his transition as OSU wrestling head coach

David Taylor at 2025 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship - Source: Getty

At the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship, David Taylor led the Oklahoma State University wrestling program to a third-place finish in his first season as a head coach. Speaking with FloWrestling, he reflected on his journey from being an elite individual athlete to stepping in as coach and the adjustments he made along the way.

"I mean, it's exciting. I mean, I think, uh, if you're not doing something with expectation, then why are you doing it, you know? I think as a competitor, that's what it takes to be at the highest level. And I think as a coach, it's just the opposite—it's learning how to take that [expectation] off of your guy and help them to wrestle at their best level, he said. (2:15 onwards)

And I think it's just communication. It's constantly learning. I think in coaching—as an athlete—you never have everything figured out. And as a coach, you certainly never have everything figured out. You just constantly [learn],” he added.

He further added that throughout the season, Taylor evolved in his role as a head coach and learnt how to communicate with his athletes and tailor their preparations.

