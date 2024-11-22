David Taylor urges fans to "pack the arena" ahead of Oklahoma State Cowboys' home fixture against University of Wyoming

American wrestler David Taylor recently requested his fans to support the Oklahoma State Cowboys during their upcoming showdown against Wyoming and Arizona State on November 22 and 24, 2024, respectively. The Cowboys recently won their first match of the 2024-25 season against Utah Valley.

They trounced Utah Valley with a score of 38-6 to secure the win, improving their record to eight wins in ten matches. Players like Luke Sarber, Troy Spratley, Dean Hamiti Jr., and Wyatt Hendrickson turned in stellar performances, playing a crucial role in the team's victory.

The David Taylor-coached Cowboys are now gearing up for their next matches against Wyoming and Arizona, and the three-time World Champion gold medalist shared a post on Instagram urging his fans to support the team.

Trending

He shared a carousel of pictures that showcased a few glimpses of him on the ring with his team, his training sessions with the team, a picture with his daughter, and more. The caption of this post read:

"Tomorrow is the first home dual here at Gallagher-Iba. Let's pack the arena and support the Cowboys! We dual Wyoming Friday & Arizona State on Sunday. Go pokes @cowboywrestling."

The Cowboys' match against Utah was Taylor's first coaching assignment ever since he became the head coach of the team.

David Taylor opened up about not leaving his shoes on the mat at the World Championships

David Taylor's career's last match was at the Wrestling World Championships 2024. He won the last international showdown of his career and nabbed a bronze medal in Albania. However, he became the talk of the town after adding the surprise element of not leaving his shoes on the mat, a symbolic gesture signifying his retirement.

The 33-year-old spoke about this in a conversation with Flo wrestling and also opened up about his retirement.

"I mean obviously I know it's something that wrestling's always done. I think people kind of, they predetermine it and a lot of times they go out losing, knowing that's when they're going to put their shoes on the mat. And my focus was wrestling you know and I think everyone knows the respect that I have for the sport I don't think I needed to leave my shoes on the mat but I appreciate the moment out there," he said.

Reflecting on his retirement, Taylor, 33, said that he was done competing, but he isn't done with wrestling.

"I just felt like, I mean it was it, yea you know, and I also think retirement, it's like, I'm not done wrestling. I'm not done wrestling, I'm done competing. My time competing is done but my time in wrestling (isn't). My shoes (are) going to be on on Monday in the practice room helping these next guys," he said.

David Taylor made his freestyle debut in 2012; however, he came under the spotlight in 2018, after winning a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback