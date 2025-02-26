"Day by day" - Skye Blakely shows significant improvement months after Achilles tendon injury that ended her Paris Olympics quest

Skye Blakely recently shared a video of her training, displaying her progress months after enduring the Achilles tendon injury that shattered her Paris Olympics dreams. After clinching two silver and bronze medals at the 2024 National Championships, Blakely earned a spot to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials at the Dickies Arena.

Ad

However, the American gymnast's quest came to an end after she ruptured her right Achilles tendon while performing a double layout on the floor during the podium training. She had to be lifted off the floor and taken out of the arena in a wheelchair.

The 20-year-old was forced to undergo surgery to repair her Achilles tendon. Seven months following the surgery, Blakely made her NCAA debut for the Florida Gators. Days after her collegiate gymnastics debut, she shared a glimpse of her routine at the Gators Gymnastics Training Facility.

Ad

Trending

She was seen honing her tumbling skills. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Day by Day."

Screenshot of Blakely's Instagram story. (@skyeblakely)

Skye Blakely expresses her joy after returning to gymnastics and making her NCAA debut for the Florida Gators squad

Skye Blakely during the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Hartford, Connecticut. USA. (Photo via Getty Images)

Blakely made her NCAA debut for the Gators during the Quad Meet against Michigan State, Nebraska, and Northern Illinois on January 10, 2024, at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Soon after her debut, the world championship gold medalist expressed her gratitude.

Ad

"199 days after rupturing my Achilles, I was able to make my NCAA debut as a gator! so extremely blessed and grateful for God to allow me to experience this moment," Blakely wrote. "This recovery has had many tears, a lot of hard work, patience, and growing. My parents, teammates, coaches, medical staff, and all of the gator staff have helped me get to this moment. I’m still on the road to full recovery and only up from here🥹💙🐊"

Ad

Ad

Skye Blakely displayed an impressive performance on the bars by posting 9.725 points at her collegiate debut. The Gators dominated the clash after listing 196.675 points to triumph over Michigan State, Nebraska, and Northern Illinois, who scored 196.65, 195.60, and 191.95, respectively.

Following her collegiate gymnastics debut, Skye Blakely reflected on the moment she realized she was ready to compete again. She highlighted taking small steps and understanding her readiness after making a flawless landing during a bar routine in one of her training sessions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback