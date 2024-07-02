Days after claiming she felt like an 'outcast', Suni Lee says she misses Auburn Gymnastics

Suni Lee has claimed that she misses Auburn and her time competing with the Auburn Tigers women's gymnastics team. The revelation comes days after when the Olympic all-around champion claimed she wasn't treated ‘that well' by her teammates at the University.

Lee made her NCAA debut with Auburn Gymnastics against North Carolina and Bowling Green in January 2022. The following month, the 21-year-old scored the first perfect 10 of her career in a meet against LSU. She would go on to win the balance beam title and finish runner-up in the all-around competition at the NCAA Championships.

Before winning a Super 16 all-around title in 2023, Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney condition, forcing her to end her career at Auburn Gymnastics prematurely. A year later, the Olympic Champion has recovered from the disease well and is set to represent the USA at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Following her qualification, the NCAA uploaded a video of Suni Lee revisiting some of her memories from Auburn Gymnastics. The world medalist was shown a clip of her scoring a perfect 10 to help Auburn secure the win. Reacting to the video, she remarked:

“Oh my gosh! That just brought me such flashbacks. I miss Auburn.”

Lee added that she had a lot of fun in the gymnastics competitions at the college, and more importantly with her teammates.

“Definitely all of the competitions, they were all so fun. Training every single day with the girls was absolutely amazing. I'm not used to having teammates in the gym. So having other girls in the gym to help uplift you when you can't do it yourself is just, it's incredible.”

However, Suni Lee's nostalgia for Auburn Gymnastics comes days after she claimed she wasn't treated well by her teammates at Auburn.

“A lot of girls weren't the nicest to me”- Suni Lee on Auburn teammates

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4

Earlier in an interview with "Sports Illustrated", Suni Lee claimed that her fame from the Tokyo Olympics affected her time at Auburn University. She revealed that it was a ‘scary’ experience for her inside the college, where attention was turning to people stalking her.

Lee added that she couldn't share her problems with her teammates because they weren't the ‘nicest’ to her.

“A lot of the girls weren’t the nicest to me,” she said. “I just really felt like an outcast, almost. They didn’t treat me that well. I just knew that I couldn’t trust them.”

Suni Lee did claim that she had a few good friends in the college but those weren't her gymnastics teammates. They were from different sports.

