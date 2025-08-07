  • home icon
  • "Definitely more than just about me" - Lindsey Vonn gets real about impact of her comeback to skiing at 40 

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 07, 2025 03:30 GMT
Red Carpet Arrivals - Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025 - Source: Getty
Lindsey Vonn at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, Spain (Photo via Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn recently opened up on what her return to the sport really means, stating it isn't just about herself anymore. After announcing her retirement from the sport in 2019, Vonn made her return to the sport in December 2024 with her sights fixed on the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Notably, Vonn is expected to compete in the downhill and super-G events at the Quadrennial Games in February. Vonn retired from the sport after winning a bronze medal in the downhill event at the World Championships in Åre, Sweden, in February 2019. Her retirement resulted from frequent injuries throughout her career that took a toll on her physical health.

The three-time Olympic medalist made her way back to the sport after a knee replacement surgery in April 2024. Following her return at 40, Vonn received massive support from fans of her age, who made her realize that her comeback wasn't just about herself. In an interview with nytimes.com, she highlighted the impact of her bounce back, stating it is about changing how society views older athletes.

“They were my age, and they’d say, ‘I’m so proud you’re trying again,’ or, ‘We’re with you all the way,’ ” Vonn said. “That’s when I knew this comeback wasn’t about sports, and it was definitely more than just about me. It’s about changing perspectives and setting a new standard for what it means to be older and an athlete. Especially if you’re a woman.”
Lindsey Vonn competed in her first World Cup races in St. Moritz in December 2024 after coming out of her retirement.

"Partnership makes perfect sense" - Lindsey Vonn announces joining hands with new team member Aksel Lund Svindal

Lindsey Vonn and Aksel Lund Svindal during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Schladming, Austria (Photo via Getty Images)
Lindsey Vonn and Aksel Lund Svindal during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Schladming, Austria (Photo via Getty Images)

With her eyes fixed on the upcoming Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn welcomed Olympic and World Championship medalist Aksel Lund Svindal as her coach and equipment strategist. Sharing a picture from 2012 when they both won SuperG globes, Vonn wrote:

"Excited to finally announce that Olympic Champion @asvindal will be joining my team as a coach and equipment strategist for the upcoming season! 💪🏻🙌🏻 Our careers have interlinked for so many years and we have a great friendship with a lot of respect for each other."
"Plus, since as we have both been long time @head_ski athletes, the partnership makes perfect sense," she added. "Super excited for the journey ahead… Let’s go!" 🚀
Svindal is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Super-G and downhill.

Janhavi Shinde

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
