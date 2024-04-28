Desert Heat Classic 2024 Final Results- Nico Young third in 800m, Devin Augustine wins 100m dash

The Desert Heat Classic 2024 was held on April 27, Saturday, at the Roy P. Drachman Stadium. Hosted by the University of Arizona, the tournament has been one of the most prominent track and field events in the circuit.

The Desert Heat Classic consisted of numerous events such as discus, high jump, relays, etc, and athletes from various prominent universities took part in this annual collegiate competition.

The Tennessee team showed sheer domination in most of the events of the desert Heat Classic especially the 4*100m relays in which it acquired first-position finishes in both the men's and the women's categories. The home team, Arizona also chipped in with some good performances at the relays as well as the individual events.

With all this said, let's have a look at the results of all the events from the 2024 edition of the Desert Heat Classic.

Desert Heat Classic 2024: Complete results

Devin Augustine (second from left)

Here is a complete list of all the top five position holders from the events of the Desert Heat Classic 2024:

Men's 110m Hurdles:

1. David King, Phoenix Track Club- 13.52

2. Jerome Campbell, Northern Colorado- 13.59

3. Derrick Olsen, Phoenix Track Club- 13.64

4. Kalib Branch, Tennessee- 13.76

5. Kalil Johnson, IOWA University- 13.85

Women's 110m Hurdles:

1. Paige Magee, IOWA University- 12.99

2. Marissa Simpson, UTEP- 13.08

3. Aliyah Logan, New Mexico St- 13.24

4. Kiara Smith, Tennessee- 13.38

5. Layla Anderson, Tennessee- 13.42

Women's 4*100m Relays:

1. Tennessee- 42.52

2. Oregon- 43.16

3. Baylor- 43.86

4. UNLV- 44.02

5. IOWA- 44.07

Men's 4*100m relays:

1. Tennessee- 39.10

2. Arizona- 39.19

3. Alabama- 39.27

4. CSUN- 39.30

5. Baylor- 39.33

Women's 1500m Run:

1. Nicola Jansen, New Mexico- 4:22.58

2. Jessica Furlan, Unattached- 4:22.85

3. Amber Aesoph, IOWA University- 4:23.52

4. Regina Mpigachai, Northern Colorado- 4:26.99

5. Therese Olshanki, Unattached- 4:29.89

Men's 1500m Run:

1. Kang Nyoak, Northern Arizona- 3:46.02

2. Samuel Field, New Mexico- 3:46.83

3. Alec Purnell, Royal City Athletics Club- 3:46.96

4. Wilson Georges, Colorado- 3:48.67

5. Cooper Quigley, Arizona- 3:48.79

Men's 400m Dash:

1. Nathaniel Ezekiel, Baylor- 45.40

2. Khaleb McRae, Alabama- 45.54

3. Chris Robinson, Alabama- 45.63

4. Paul Dedewo, Unattached- 45.82

5. Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee- 46.05

Women's 100m Dash:

1. Dennisha Page, Tennessee- 11.11

2. Jadyn Mays, Oregon- 11.17

3. Alexis Brown, Baylor- 11.29

4. Odell Frye, Minnesota- 11.33

5. Lily Jones, Oregon- 11.35

Men's 100m Dash:

1. Devin Augustine, Minnesota- 10.191

2. Kalen Walker, IOWA University- 10.193

3. PJ Ize-Iyamu, Oregon- 10.197

4. Javonte Harding, Tennessee- 10.21

5. Chase Mars, CSUN- 10.25

Women's 3000m Run:

1. Brenda Tuwei, Alabama- 9:44.55

2. Sandra Maiyo, UTEP- 9:45.44

3. Anna Fenske, Northern Arizona- 10:03.52

4. Jessica Furlan, Unattached- 10:04.27

5. Hayley Burns, Northern Arizona- 10:10.75

Men's 3000m Run:

1. Kang Nyaok, Northern Arizona- 8:12.57

2. Hillary Cheruiyot, Alabama- 8:13.44

3. Dennis Kipruto, Alabama- 8:15.71

4. Cael Grothenhuis, Northern Arizona- 8:16.23

5. Ford Washburn, Northern Arizona- 8:20.53

Women's 400m Hurdles:

1. Shana Grebo, Oregon- 56.33

2. Kyla Robinson-Hubbard, Tennessee- 56.76

3. Abbey Glynn, Colorado- 56.84

4. Erin Dowd, Unattached- 57.22

5. Mariel Bruxvoort, IOWA University- 57.45

Men's 400m Hurdles:

1. Corde Long, Alabama- 49.26

2. James Smith II, AZ Flames Track Club- 49.43

3. Rasheeme Griffith, Tennessee- 49.77

4. Clayton Elder, Alabama- 50.92

5. Isaac Lewis, IOWA University- 51.28

Men's 800m Run:

1. Colin Sahlman, Northern Arizona- 1:45.63

2. Rivaldo Marshall, IOWA University- 1:46.38

3. Nico Young, Northern Arizona- 1:47.65

4. Dylan Burrows, New Mexico- 1:48.40

5. Austin Leitz, Unattached- 1:48.56