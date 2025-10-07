Despite missing Athlos, Sha'Carri Richardson reveals surprise for fans as event set to kick off with $250,000 bonus and instant cash payouts

Sha'Carri Richardson revealed a special surprise for track fans as the second edition of Athlos is set to kick off on October 10, 2025. The annual track meet will feature some of the best athletes in the world competing in selected events for the ultimate crown.Athlos, an event curated by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, received a great response from fans in its first edition last year. Ohanian decided to step up the event to the next level and announced that a $250,000 world record bonus, along with instant payouts for the winners of the event. Fans appreciated the decision about instant payments amid the popular track meet, but Grand Slam Track struggles with unpaid dues.Sha'Carri Richardson, who will be joining Athlos as an advisor-owner, shared a surprise for fans amid her absence from competing at the event. The Olympic gold medalists shared that they will be present at the event for a fan meet and greet. Richardson expressed her excitement to witness incredible races on the track as the 2025 season came to a close.&quot;Although I’m not running, I’m definitely showing up for our track fans! I’ll meet you at the Fan Zone Plaza for what will be an epic night of women dominating the track! See you there! @athlos&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSha'Carri Richardson opens up about joining Athlos as a founding adviser-ownerSha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettySha'Carri Richardson spoke to ESPN about her decision to join Athlos as a founding adviser-owner in 2026. She will be joining Tara Davis-Woodhall and Gabby Thomas as they step into a new venture alongside their illustrious careers on the track.The American athlete shared her thoughts about stepping into the new role and expressed her pride in being able to do the right thing to empower people. Richardson hoped that the event would inspire more young girls to take up the sport and compete on the professional level.&quot;I take pride in doing what is right for people. Joining ATHLOS as an advisor-owner gives me the opportunity to create something that genuinely empowers people both on and off the track,&quot; she said.Alexis Ohanian spoke about the Olympic gold medalists joining the track meet and said:&quot;Gabby, Sha'Carri, and Tara represent a new generation of athletes who have put this sport on their shoulders and deserve to be compensated for being the standard-bearers. We were focused on bringing them into the league as founding owners to ensure we're building a League that our athletes will love.&quot;Ohanian hopes to continue to build the league and take the event to greater heights.