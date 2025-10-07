  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Despite missing Athlos, Sha'Carri Richardson reveals surprise for fans as event set to kick off with $250,000 bonus and instant cash payouts

Despite missing Athlos, Sha'Carri Richardson reveals surprise for fans as event set to kick off with $250,000 bonus and instant cash payouts

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 07, 2025 02:04 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty
Sha'Carri Richardson competes in Athletics at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson revealed a special surprise for track fans as the second edition of Athlos is set to kick off on October 10, 2025. The annual track meet will feature some of the best athletes in the world competing in selected events for the ultimate crown.

Ad

Athlos, an event curated by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, received a great response from fans in its first edition last year. Ohanian decided to step up the event to the next level and announced that a $250,000 world record bonus, along with instant payouts for the winners of the event. Fans appreciated the decision about instant payments amid the popular track meet, but Grand Slam Track struggles with unpaid dues.

Sha'Carri Richardson, who will be joining Athlos as an advisor-owner, shared a surprise for fans amid her absence from competing at the event. The Olympic gold medalists shared that they will be present at the event for a fan meet and greet. Richardson expressed her excitement to witness incredible races on the track as the 2025 season came to a close.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Although I’m not running, I’m definitely showing up for our track fans! I’ll meet you at the Fan Zone Plaza for what will be an epic night of women dominating the track! See you there! @athlos" she wrote.
Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson opens up about joining Athlos as a founding adviser-owner

Sha&#039;Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Sha'Carri Richardson at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty

Sha'Carri Richardson spoke to ESPN about her decision to join Athlos as a founding adviser-owner in 2026. She will be joining Tara Davis-Woodhall and Gabby Thomas as they step into a new venture alongside their illustrious careers on the track.

Ad

The American athlete shared her thoughts about stepping into the new role and expressed her pride in being able to do the right thing to empower people. Richardson hoped that the event would inspire more young girls to take up the sport and compete on the professional level.

"I take pride in doing what is right for people. Joining ATHLOS as an advisor-owner gives me the opportunity to create something that genuinely empowers people both on and off the track," she said.
Ad

Alexis Ohanian spoke about the Olympic gold medalists joining the track meet and said:

"Gabby, Sha'Carri, and Tara represent a new generation of athletes who have put this sport on their shoulders and deserve to be compensated for being the standard-bearers. We were focused on bringing them into the league as founding owners to ensure we're building a League that our athletes will love."

Ohanian hopes to continue to build the league and take the event to greater heights.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications