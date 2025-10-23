  • home icon
Devin Booker surprises Michael Phelps with a unique present from multi-billion dollar conglomerate

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 23, 2025 04:12 GMT
Michael Phelps receives a pleasant surprise from Devin Booker [Image Source : Getty]

Former swimming sensation Michael Phelps received a unique present from NBA player Devin Booker. Booker represents the Phoenix Suns in the NBA league in the point guard position.

Phelps shared the photo of Booker's present on his Instagram profile. The aforementioned present was a new brand of sneakers launched by the multi-billion-dollar sportswear company Nike.

Phelps couldn't help but express his excitement as he wrote in the caption of his Instagram story,

"What a package to open. The what the's.... Thx homie @dbook!"
Screengrab of Michael Phelps' Instagram story [Image Source : Michael Phelps' Instagram]

Previously, Michael Phelps reiterated his thoughts about mental health. In his conversation for the 'A Safe Pool' podcast, the swimmer remarked about his conversation about mental health with his kids, as he said,

"It's something we started talking about with our boys. Our boys, obviously, there are a lot of big emotions in the house. A lot of screaming, sometimes punches thrown, kicking, shoving, things, and objects that are thrown. You know, so at times they need to be able to take that deep breath, and we implemented this thing called the lion breath, they just roar as deep as they possibly can."
Michael Phelps has been devoted to raising awareness about the mental health of athletes since 2016, when he retired from competitive swimming after the Rio Olympics.

When Michael Phelps shared some valuable advice for people dealing with hardships

Michael Phelps talks about dealing with hardships [Image Source : Getty]

Michael Phelps previously shared some valuable advice for people struggling with hardships. In his conversation with motivational speaker Dr. Bhrett McCabe, the former Olympic champion remarked,

"My body and what I'm trying to accomplish is a five-thousand-piece puzzle. How can I put one piece in each day? If I can do that, then nothing else matters, and the way that I can do that is by controlling what I can control. If I'm doing that to the best of my ability, then nothing else matters."
In another podcast with The Whoop, Phelps talked about his winning mentality as he revealed,

“I put the pressure on myself. I wanted to win every single time I got in the pool. I don’t like to get second. I don’t like to get third. I don’t like not making the podium. So, for me it’s one place – it's winning. That’s it. If I don’t win, how can I make sure that never happens again? How can I make sure the next time I’m out there, I’m on top and not second or third."

Michael Phelps currently devotes his time to raising awareness about mental health and working with his NGO, the Michael Phelps Foundation. Apart from that, Phelps is also passionate about golf, which he picked up after retirement.

