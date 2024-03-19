Did Daton Fix ever win an NCAA Wrestling Championship? All about the Oklahoma state wrestler's performances at the tournament

Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix is a two-time NCAA finalist and is the No. 1 seed in the 133-pound division. He is a five-time Big 12 Conference champion for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and a three-time NCAA Division I national runner-up.

Fix, 26, hasn't won any NCAA Wrestling Championships so far. In 2023, he was undefeated as the No. 2 seed, but finished fourth after losing 2-1 to Michael McGee of Arizona. However, the Redshirt senior earned All-American recognition for the fourth time.

In an interview, OSU wrestling coach John Smith had said that Fix wrestled a little tight. He said:

"He'll (Fix) judge himself hard enough though. He's a winner. Winners find ways to win again." (The Oklahoman)

Earlier this year, Smith honored Fix on senior day and termed the wrestler as a huge asset to Oklahoma State.

"He's gone through some challenges but I think he still really has a great spirit of...team spirit you know that. He's wrestling for his team all the time." (Tulsa World)

The coach further praised Fix's attitude and said:

"He's one of those guys that is the furthest thing from being a selfish guy. He's just the opposite and willing to help anyone." (Tulsa World)

Daton Fix believes he can beat anybody at 57 kg

Daton Fix wrestles Michael McGee of the Arizona State Sun Devils at the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Wrestling Championship

Fix is preparing to win the NCAA title, but he's also keen on making it into Team USA for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. After the completion of NCAA Championships in Kansas City, he is keen to participate in the US Olympic Team Trials scheduled for April 19-20.

For the Olympics, Fix, who is an American freestyle and folkstyle wrestler, has to lose eight pounds because there is no 133-pound equivalent for the sporting event. He said:

"I feel that at 57 kilos, I can beat anybody in the world. That's been one of my goals since I first started wrestling, to be an Olympic gold medalist."

"I really don't have a choice. I could go up, but I'd be undersized," Fix added. "I think being at 57 kilos, that gives me the best chance to accomplish my goals." (The Oklahoman)

The young wrestler had done the same in 2021. However, according to Fix, it was tough as he had only two weeks after the NCAA Championships to reduce weight for the Olympic trials.