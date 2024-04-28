Did Suni Lee qualify for the U.S. Championships? Everything about the gymnast's performance at the American Classic 2024

Suni Lee, who has been struggling with kidney-related issues over the last year, recently put up a strong gymnastics performance. Competing on vault and balance beam at the American Classic 2024, the Tokyo Olympic 2020 all-around Champion showed impressive signs of her road to all-around brilliance.

Lee made a return to artistic gymnastics at the Winter Cup 2024 but suffered a tragic fall during the competition. The 21-year-old did get up to give one more shot to her routine but looked out of rhythm. However, she is past that and looks to get nearer to her best form at the American Classic as she aims for another Olympics berth.

Suni Lee was sensational in her opening balance beam routine, earning a score of 14.300. Next up was vault for her, where she impressed with a full-twisting Yurchenko in third rotation and earned a score of 13.250.

Lee's scores of 14.300 and 13.250 on balance beam and vault are good enough to secure her a place at the U.S Championships, which are scheduled in May. She does still have one more opportunity to qualify on two more apparatuses at the U. S Classic on May 17-18.

Even if she doesn't, Suni Lee will have the opportunity to petition to compete on all four apparatus at the U.S. Championships 2024. Barring any injury or another kidney-related issue, her petition will very likely be accepted.

Suni Lee claims her ‘skills are coming back’

USA Gymnastics Women's National Team Media Days

Since February 2023, Suni Lee has been dealing with kidney-related issues, which also ended her career prematurely at Auburn University. She did make a return at Winter Cup 2024, but not one she would be content with.

However, the 2020 Tokyo Champion claimed last week that she had made good progress on her return, and all of her skills were coming back. Lee also added that as her form was coming back, she would focus on consistency next. Speaking at the Team USA Media Summit, she told Olympics.com:

“Healthwise, I’m doing really good right now. I’m in remission, so I’m feeling really good, and taking my time in the gym has been feeling amazing. All of my skills are coming back and I’m just working on consistency.”

Suni Lee was indeed right, as the American Classic 2024 witnessed a brilliant display of vault skills from her. She will be looking to not only maintain that consistency but improve further.