"Didn’t have big expectations overall”- Hezly Rivera opens up on her mindset as she geared to compete alongside Simone Biles and other pro gymnasts

Hezly Rivera recently reflected on the approach she took entering the 2024 season, which saw her clinch her career's most glorious feat. Rivera secured a gold medal in the team event alongside Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

Rivera competed in her first meet of the 2024 season at the Winter Cup, where she bagged third place in the all-around event and first on the balance beam. She then competed at the 2024 U.S. Classic but fell short of displaying a remarkable performance after finishing in 24th place.

A week before the Classic competition, she endured the loss of her grandmother's passing. Weeks later at the National Championships, she grabbed a spot for Trials, ultimately clinching a spot to represent the nation at the world's greatest sporting event.

Trending

During an interview with Olympics.com, Rivera reflected on her approach while competing in the meets during the Olympic season, stating she refrained from overthinking. The Olympic gold medalist further stated that rather than placing high expectations on herself, she focused on taking things one step at a time.

“It kind of just clicked. I didn’t overthink much," Rivera said. “I kind of just let my body do what I needed to do because once I do my normal, I knew I would be fine."

Rivera added:

"Didn’t have big expectations overall. I just wanted to take it one step at a time, one competition at a time, and set little goals."

Hezly Rivera realized the significance of her appearance at the Paris Olympics days after coming back

Hezly Rivera at the ceremonial first pitch before the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

In the same interview, Hezly Rivera stated that she remained focused on the present while not letting the pressure overwhelm her. It wasn’t until about a month after the event that she looked back at the photos and realized the weight of her achievement.

“I was just soaking it all in, but also not trying to get too overwhelmed with things. I say this a lot, especially to my friends, it did not feel like the Olympics," she said.

“I’d say about a month after the Olympics, that’s when it really hit. I was looking back at old photos and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy. That’s actually insane that I was at the Olympics…. I’m an Olympic gold medallist.’ That’s crazy because I have always dreamed of that since I was like 7 or 8 years old.”

Following the Olympic appearance, Hezly Rivera committed to compete for the LSU Tigers with her debut competition in 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback