"Didn't even have the uniform"-Kenny Bednarek's practice teammate reveals the Olympian's hilarious blunder during event

Kenny Bednarek's practice teammate, Twanisha Terry, revealed an unheard blunder the former made during a Diamond League event. These athletes are associated with Star Athletics to prepare for the upcoming track season.

Bednarek concluded the 2024 track season after competing at the Diamond League Final in Brussels in the 200m dash, and claimed a gold medal, clocking a time of 19.67s. Now, the athlete is gearing up for the 2025 track season by training with the Star Athletics.

Bednarek trains with several other athletes including Kyree King, Twanisha Terry, Tonea Marshall and Christian Coleman. These athletes joined Tiara Williams in a fun session, where they allotted titles among themselves. They gave Marshall and Terry King the title of 'best dressed and 'makes us laugh,' respectively.

During this session, Terry revealed a hilarious blunder by Kenny Bednarek. He said that at the Diamond League in Zurich, Bednarek was so late that he did not even carry his uniform.

"Let me tell you about Kenny. My first year in Star Athletics, we went to the Diamond League Final in Zurich. Kenny runs back panicking; I'm like, 'Kenny, what's going on? what's wrong?' This boy forgot his whole uniform and is going back in the check-in room. No uniform. Not just forgotten his bag, the uniform is at the hotel. Uniform might have been in the United States. He didn't even have the uniform," Terry said.

In 2024, Kenny Bednarek also competed at the Paris Olympics, where he won a silver medal in the 200m, clocking 19.62s.

Kenny Bednarek opened up about his plans for the 2028 LA Olympics

Kenny Bednarek, who is in his off-season, took to his X and reflected on the experience he gained while he was in Paris for the 2024 Summer Games. He said that competing in more events has made him more passionate about winning medals. Speaking about his plans for the LA 2028 Olympics, he wrote:

“2x Olympian and 2x Silver Medalist. Representing my country and Team USA is an honor I’ll never take lightly. Competing in three events this year has taught me so much, and it’s only fueled my hunger for more. LA 2028 is in my sights and I’m aiming for one thing: 3 gold medals," wrote Kenny Bednarek.

Showcasing gratitude toward his fans for their support, he added:

“I’m filled with gratitude for this incredible journey. Walking onto the track and hearing the crowd roar my name every single time is a feeling I’ll never forget. The support I’ve received this year, whether in person, online or back home has been overwhelming in the best way possible. It was so much more than I could’ve imagined and it made me genuinely happy and deeply appreciative of all of you.”

Bednarek further thanked his family and his girlfriend, Sharmila Nicolet, for their support.

Kenny Bednarek competed in the 4x100m relay for the first time on the global stage at the Paris Olympics.

