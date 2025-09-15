  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Didn't want to delay into protesting"- Letsile Tebogo gets real about his disqualification at the World Athletics Championships

"Didn't want to delay into protesting"- Letsile Tebogo gets real about his disqualification at the World Athletics Championships

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Sep 15, 2025 01:21 GMT
Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
Letsile Tebogo at the World Athletics Championships at National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Getty Images)

After being disqualified from the final round at the 2025 World Atheltics Championships, Letsile Tebogo opened up about his considerate action. Tebogo was disqualified from the 100m final after he recorded a false start.

Ad

The Paris Olympics gold medalist entered the star-studded lineup for what was the most anticipated race in Tokyo, including Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Kenny Bednarek, and Oblique Seville. The Botswana sprinter was assigned the eighth lane. As the 22-year-old was all set to win his first World Championships gold medal, he slipped up and jumped the gun, earning a disqualification.

However, showing his poised and selfless nature, Tebogo refrained from protesting against the official decision. After gracefully accepting the results, Tebogo spoke about his thoughtful act, stating he did not want to delay the race for other athletes, as they were already prepared to race.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I had to let the race go because the guys were in it and I didn't want to delay into protesting against the officials," Tebogo said. "So I just had to let them be a then let them run their races, congratulate them and then see how and see how going into the next one."
Ad
Ad

Jamaica's Oblique Seville dominated the men's 100m race after clocking his personal best of 9.77 seconds. He defeated Thompson and Lyles, who posted 9.82 and 9.89 seconds, respectively.

"I've got no choice" - Letsile Tebogo speaks about why he would compete in the 200m after getting disqualified from the 100m final

Letsile Tebogo attends a press conference ahead of the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images)
Letsile Tebogo attends a press conference ahead of the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images)

Letsile Tebogo opened up on why he would compete in the 200m after getting disqualified from the 100m final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. In an interview with Citius Mag, Tebogo stated that after losing the 100m, he has no choice and has 'nothing more to lose,' but to compete in the 200m and the 4x400m relay race.

Ad
"I've got no choice now but to fully put in the confidence just because now I have nothing more to lose. We made it into the final and the 200 is the only thing that's left, and the 4x4 and the 400 m guys. So, it's just to leverage everything into the 200 m." (0:12 onwards)

Tebogo will compete against Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Gout Gout in the 200m. The heats of the event are scheduled on September 17, 2025.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications