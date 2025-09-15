"Didn't want to delay into protesting"- Letsile Tebogo gets real about his disqualification at the World Athletics Championships

After being disqualified from the final round at the 2025 World Atheltics Championships, Letsile Tebogo opened up about his considerate action. Tebogo was disqualified from the 100m final after he recorded a false start. The Paris Olympics gold medalist entered the star-studded lineup for what was the most anticipated race in Tokyo, including Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, Kenny Bednarek, and Oblique Seville. The Botswana sprinter was assigned the eighth lane. As the 22-year-old was all set to win his first World Championships gold medal, he slipped up and jumped the gun, earning a disqualification.However, showing his poised and selfless nature, Tebogo refrained from protesting against the official decision. After gracefully accepting the results, Tebogo spoke about his thoughtful act, stating he did not want to delay the race for other athletes, as they were already prepared to race. &quot;I had to let the race go because the guys were in it and I didn't want to delay into protesting against the officials,&quot; Tebogo said. &quot;So I just had to let them be a then let them run their races, congratulate them and then see how and see how going into the next one.&quot;Jamaica's Oblique Seville dominated the men's 100m race after clocking his personal best of 9.77 seconds. He defeated Thompson and Lyles, who posted 9.82 and 9.89 seconds, respectively. &quot;I've got no choice&quot; - Letsile Tebogo speaks about why he would compete in the 200m after getting disqualified from the 100m final Letsile Tebogo attends a press conference ahead of the Doha Diamond League 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Getty Images)Letsile Tebogo opened up on why he would compete in the 200m after getting disqualified from the 100m final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. In an interview with Citius Mag, Tebogo stated that after losing the 100m, he has no choice and has 'nothing more to lose,' but to compete in the 200m and the 4x400m relay race.&quot;I've got no choice now but to fully put in the confidence just because now I have nothing more to lose. We made it into the final and the 200 is the only thing that's left, and the 4x4 and the 400 m guys. So, it's just to leverage everything into the 200 m.&quot; (0:12 onwards)Tebogo will compete against Noah Lyles, Kenny Bednarek, and Gout Gout in the 200m. The heats of the event are scheduled on September 17, 2025.