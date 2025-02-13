"Didn't want to feel like a burden for my teammates" - Mikaela Shiffrin makes feelings known about returning to competition after devastating crash

Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her concerns about possibly being a burden to her teammates during the inaugural combined event. In a video posted on social media, she reflected on her worries that her performance might not meet the team's expectations following her devastating crash in December 2024.

The skiing legend partnered with Breezy Johnson, who recently won a gold medal in the downhill event. Despite her own achievements, Johnson encouraged Shiffrin to participate in the team event for the joy and passion of skiing, without any pressure or expectations.

Reflecting on her emotions about teammates, Mikaela Shiffrin, during an interview with Audi FIS Ski World Cup, said (2:22 onwards):

"I didn't want to feel like a burden for any one of my teammates, that would have been happy and grateful to start with any of my teammates. But I also didn't want to be like the weak link and be able to them. and for Breezy to say, no, like this there's no pressure. No expectations."

In December 2024, Mikaela Shiffrin crashed during a World Cup giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont. She lost control near the finish and fell into the safety netting, suffering a puncture wound and muscle trauma.

Surgery treated her injuries, but she later revealed suffering from PTSD from the crash, leading her to withdraw from the World Championships. Shiffrin returned in January 2025, finishing 10th in a World Cup race.

Mikaela Shiffrin expresses gratitude for her teammate Breezy Johnson

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson at the Audi FIS Alpine World Ski Championships - Women's Team Combined - Source: Getty

At the 2025 Alpine World Ski Championships in Saalbach, Austria, Mikaela Shiffrin and Breexy Johnson won gold in the first-ever women's team combined event. The victory gave Shiffrin her 15th world championship medal, tying the record set by German skier Christl Cranz in 1930. She also set a modern-era record with her eighth gold medal.

The team combined event featured one downhill and one slalom run, with each team consisting of two skiers. Johnson delivered a strong performance in the downhill, giving the US an early advantage. Shiffrin then dominated the slalom, securing the win.

However, competing alongside Johnson, she felt a sense of camaraderie and shared purpose, which relieved her fears of being a burden. Johnson and Shiffrin share a deep bond that they began in their youth. They have been racing together since they were 11, participating in events like the Whistler Cup and Topolino.

Reflecting on the bond, following a post-game party in February 2025, Shiffrin expressed her gratitude to Breezy Johnson, saying (via si.com):

"So, so grateful to be your teammate today. Thank you for a memory that tops the list of any medal I’ve ever won."

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson secured the gold medal with a final time of 2:40.89.

