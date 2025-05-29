"Didn’t win match for almost two years"- Penn State recruit PJ Duke opens up on early struggles before finding wrestling success

PJ Duke is an outstanding young wrestler making waves with his recent formidable performance on the mat. The wrestling prodigy was recently named the recipient of the Junior Dan Hodge Trophy.

The outstanding wrestler just finished a dominating campaign at the World Team Trials. Antrell Taylor fell in the quarter-final, where Duke secured a win by a four-point move in the last seconds of the bout. Duke moved further to dominate another NCAA Champion, Ridge Lovett, and won 3-2 over the wrestler. He advanced to the finals, defeating Bryce Andonian 4-1 by decision.

In an interview with Win magazine, PJ Duke opened up about his earliest years in the sport, reflecting upon his early struggles as a wrestler. Duke reflected upon the time when his father had to bribe him.

"I was a big baby and would cry all the time and didn’t win a match for almost two years. My dad would bribe me with Pokémon cards and toys. Then around age seven or eight, something clicked. I started going to Tulsa and Reno (tournaments) and got ahead of the curve."

PJ Duke will be facing his childhood hero, Yianni Diakomihalis, a world silver medalist and three-time NCAA Champion for Cornell University, at the World Wrestling Championships. The wrestling prodigy has become one of the youngest wrestlers to reach the final step in securing a spot at the senior world team.

Penn State committed wrestler PJ Duke's coach expresses happiness on his growing stature

The skilled wrestler from Minisink Valley was also named the recipient of the 2024 Junior Schalles Award. With a career record of 152-1, PJ Duke has won outstanding wrestling honours. Kevin Gallagher, Duke's high school coach at Minisink Valley, expressed his happiness at Duke's growing stature.

“You don’t get a bigger honor. I couldn’t be happier for PJ. He is a gifted athlete, but also the hardest worker I’ve ever seen. It was a pleasure to have him all these years. He is a great teammate and leader. He is the kid that is jumping up and down for a freshman wrestler who gets a big win. He helps in practice. PJ is just such a humble, well-liked kid,” Gallagher told Win magazine.

With the guidance of Cael Sanderson, PJ Duke will be taking his wrestling talents to the mats at Penn State wrestling. Penn State has been the training ground for some of the best wrestlers, including David Taylor, Zain Retherford, Bo Nickal, Carter Starocci, and more.

