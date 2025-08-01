Disappearance of Suni Lee's Olympic gold medal honor in Minnesota prompts police investigation

The sudden disappearance Suni Lee's statue from a park in St. Paul has compelled the police to launch an investigation. The Olympic champion gymnast was born and brought up in the capital city of the state of Minnesota.

Ad

According to multiple media reports, the police department is looking for parts of Sunisa 'Suni' Lee, along with the nameplate, which has been missing for the past few days from the Lake Phalen Regional Park in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the statement issued to the media, the Lee family is extremely disappointed with the theft and hopes that the statue is found as soon as possible.

"Suni’s family is deeply saddened by the news of her statue being destroyed and removed from its original location. This senseless act of vandalism is not only heartbreaking but also a disgraceful crime. Destroying public property—especially one that holds such symbolic and historical significance—is truly deplorable." [via Fox 9 News]

Ad

Trending

The statue of Suni Lee was unveiled in 2023, and the Olympic champion gymnast was herself present for the inauguration of the same.

When Suni Lee gave an emotional speech at the ESPY awards 2025

Suni Lee at the ESPY awards 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Suni Lee had previously attended the ESPY awards held on July 16. The 22-year-old gymnast had won the ESPY award for Best Comeback Athlete.

Ad

Lee gave an emotional speech in the presence of Dr. Marcia Faustin, who helped her recover in time for the Paris Olympics held last year. In her speech, the 22-year-old mentioned,

"To Dr. Marcia Faustin, she's actually here in the crowd with me today. Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side and Ali (Alison Lim) and Jess (Jess Graba), my coaches who never gave up, even when things looked impossible."

Ad

The gymnast further added,

"I'm so proud we never said no for an answer. From hospital beds to three Olympic medals in Paris, this is proof that no setback can stop you if you don't stop fighting. I just have to say, never, ever underestimate a girl who is determined to prove her worth to herself."

Suni Lee won three Olympic medals at the quadrennial event in Paris held last year. She won a gold medal in women's team all-around and two individual bronze medals in women's individual all-around and women's uneven bars events, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More