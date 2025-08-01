Disappearance of Suni Lee's Olympic gold medal honor in Minnesota prompts police investigation

The sudden disappearance Suni Lee's statue from a park in St. Paul has compelled the police to launch an investigation. The Olympic champion gymnast was born and brought up in the capital city of the state of Minnesota.
According to multiple media reports, the police department is looking for parts of Sunisa 'Suni' Lee, along with the nameplate, which has been missing for the past few days from the Lake Phalen Regional Park in St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to the statement issued to the media, the Lee family is extremely disappointed with the theft and hopes that the statue is found as soon as possible.
"Suni’s family is deeply saddened by the news of her statue being destroyed and removed from its original location. This senseless act of vandalism is not only heartbreaking but also a disgraceful crime. Destroying public property—especially one that holds such symbolic and historical significance—is truly deplorable." [via Fox 9 News]
The statue of Suni Lee was unveiled in 2023, and the Olympic champion gymnast was herself present for the inauguration of the same.
When Suni Lee gave an emotional speech at the ESPY awards 2025
Suni Lee had previously attended the ESPY awards held on July 16. The 22-year-old gymnast had won the ESPY award for Best Comeback Athlete.
Lee gave an emotional speech in the presence of Dr. Marcia Faustin, who helped her recover in time for the Paris Olympics held last year. In her speech, the 22-year-old mentioned,
"To Dr. Marcia Faustin, she's actually here in the crowd with me today. Thank you for guiding me through the toughest moments, reading every scan and report by my side and Ali (Alison Lim) and Jess (Jess Graba), my coaches who never gave up, even when things looked impossible."
The gymnast further added,
"I'm so proud we never said no for an answer. From hospital beds to three Olympic medals in Paris, this is proof that no setback can stop you if you don't stop fighting. I just have to say, never, ever underestimate a girl who is determined to prove her worth to herself."
Suni Lee won three Olympic medals at the quadrennial event in Paris held last year. She won a gold medal in women's team all-around and two individual bronze medals in women's individual all-around and women's uneven bars events, respectively.