“Disappointed in myself is what I've felt this whole season” - Simone Biles’ ex-coach Cecile Landi’s daughter Juliette makes heartbreaking admission

Simone Biles' ex-coach Cecile Landi's daughter Juliette recently made a heartbreaking admission. The youngster opened up about her disappointing 2025 season after she failed to make the finals of the World Aquatics Championships.While both Cecile Landi and her husband Laurent Landi have excelled as coaches in the world of gymnastics, their daughter Juliette chose a different path. The youngster began diving in 2020 and has quickly risen through the ranks, competing at the 2024 Olympics alongside Simone Biles.However, Juliette Landi has struggled with her 2025 season and failed to advance to the finals of the 1m springboard and 3m springboard events at the World Aquatics Championships. Reflecting on her performance, the 18-year-old wrote on her Instagram story,“Far from my best today. Being disappointed in myself is what I've felt like this whole season and it feels like that today as well. It's so difficult to be proud of myself. But with all I went through this very very hard year it's already an accomplishment in itself to be here. So, I will learn from this and get better.”Via @juliette_landi on InstagramIn a separate Instagram post, Juliette shared the struggles of her season, writing,“This season has taught me more than any other season. from competing on the biggest stage last year, to moving away and adjusting to a new atmosphere, as well as overcoming injuries. Let's just say I really did not think I would've made it this far this year.”She went on to show excitement about her future as well as her plans for the NCAA, adding,“In 2 weeks I'll be moving down to Auburn and starting college and I'm super excited for this next chapter, as well as excited to see what it brings for next season. I know that my moment will come eventually, it just takes time for that to happen.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJuliette has committed to Auburn University for her collegiate career. The University was also the home of gymnastics Olympic champion Suni Lee for her time in the NCAA.Simone Biles surprises Cecile Landi with a special giftLandi and Biles at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)Simone Biles and Cecile Landi joined forces in 2017, when the latter left the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy (WOGA) to join Biles’ World Champions Centre in Texas. Under Landi’s tutelage, Biles continued her dominance on the international stage, winning seven Olympic and 15 World Championships medals.Recently, Biles showed her support for her coach, sending her a bottle of expensive tequila.Via Cecile Landi's Instagram story Cecile Landi bid goodbye to Simone Biles and the World Championships Centre after the Paris Olympics, as she was named the co-head coach of the University of Georgia’s gymnastics team. However, Biles and Landi still share a close bond, with the gymnast even visiting Georgia Bulldogs’ meets to cheer for her former coach.