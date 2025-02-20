"Do not disturb"- Simone Biles shares highlights of adventurous 'jungle safari' with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles shared a sneak peek of her visit to Safari with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in the latest update. The couple is currently on their honeymoon after two years of their marriage.

Biles and Owens first met in 2020 through a dating app called Raya, and after the gymnast made the first move by texting him, they started talking to each other. During the Covid-19 lockdowns, Owens then started to spend more time with Biles, and ever since then, they have been in a happy relationship.

They made their relationship public in August 2020 by posting a bunch of pictures on their Instagram handle. Almost two years after this, in February 2022, the couple announced their engagement, and they got married in April 2023. Now, two years after their wedding ceremony, Biles and Owens are currently enjoying their honeymoon.

The 28-year-old shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram from their safari visit. In the first picture, the couple posed in the wild, surrounded by elephants behind them. In the next few pictures, she shared magnificent shots of various animals, including lions, tigers, giraffes, and many more. The post's caption read:

"DND: out on safari🐆🐘🦁🦏🐒🦓🦒🦛"

Simone Biles opened up about her pre-game routine with her husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has always supported her husband, Jonathan Owens, during his NFL games. In the 2024 NFL season, the latter played for the Chicago Bears, and Biles made sure to cheer for him by attending his games every chance she got. She donned several customized outfits with his surname and jersey number, showcasing a sweet gesture of support.

During these visits, the gymnast made a routine to kiss him on the sidelines before the game began. Opening up about it in an interview with People, she said:

"Pre-game, I just let him do him because I know how stressful that can be sometimes. But he loves to come see me because he usually has to stay at the team hotel, so he loves to come see me, kiss me goodbye," said Simone Biles.

Being each other's support is a two-way street for the couple; Jonathan Owens cheered Biles throughout her Paris Olympics campaign. He took a leave of almost a week from his preseason training camp to visit Paris and cheer for her from the audience stand.

In the 2024 Summer Games, Simone Biles won three gold medals in the team all-around event, individual all-around event, and the vault exercise. Along with this, she also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

