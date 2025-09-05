“Do you know who you're talking to?” - Simone Biles playfully shuts down question on her ability amid her absence from the gymnastics

Simone Biles was recently asked a question about her athletic ability in the midst of her absence from gymnastics. In response, the American was quick to playfully shut down the question.

Ad

Biles is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnasts the sport has ever seen. Her career has seen her win a whopping 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals, most of which are gold. Additionally, the 28-year-old has five different gymnastics skills named after her, which include a triple double on the floor and a Yurchenko double pike on the vault, two moves that nobody except her has performed.

Recently, Simone Biles was enjoying some time with influencer and podcast host Sophie Tangel, when the latter asked her,

Ad

Trending

“I have a question for you. Do you sometimes wish you were a little bit more athletic?”

In response Biles looked visibly confused and asked,

“Is that a serious question?”

When Tangel reiterated her question, Biles was quick to playfully shut down her friend, saying,

“Do you know who you're talking to?’

Via @simonebiles on Instagram

Alongside her accomplishments, Biles is undoubtedly one of the most powerful gymnasts the sport has ever seen.

Ad

Simone Biles opens up about rebuilding trust in her body and skills

Biles at a Netflix event (Image Source: Getty)

At the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles was dealt a difficult hand when she encountered a case of the ‘twisties’ and subsequently had to pull out of multiple finals. After the 2020 Games, the American took some time away from the sport in order to recover.

Ad

When Biles returned to the gym after her hiatus, she had to face her fears in order to return to the top. Speaking to Olympics.com on how she regained trust in herself and her body, the 28-year-old said,

“I feel like [there were] only one or two times where I got lost. But we knew how to regulate all those emotions, feelings, and doubts that came with it. I knew if I was a little bit tired that I wouldn’t concentrate fully. I’d be like, ‘Can we please do those tomorrow?’ so that I would be in better shape mentally to do them and to do them successfully so we’re making the right stepping stones towards completely erasing the twisties.”

After overcoming the twisties, Simone Biles returned to action at the Paris Olympics. At the 2024 Games she walked away with three golds and one silver medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More