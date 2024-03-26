"Do you support the idea of eliminating the Paralympics versus the Olympics?"- Riley Gaines enrages debate guest on the Piers Morgan Show

Riley Gaines recently slammed James Barr's logic during her time at the Piers Morgan Show. Gaines recently appeared on an episode of the show which also featured author Brandon Tatum and TikToker Dylan Mulvaney.

During the show, Gaines explained the discrimination women athletes faced when transgender athletes were allowed to participate in women's sports. However, Barr, a British DJ and TV presenter who was also a part of the panel, suggested an illogical idea against Gaines' statements. He said that measures should be taken to remove sporting categories from all the tournaments.

Reacting to this, Gaines asked Barr:

"Do you support the idea of eliminating the Paralympics versus the Olympics?

This question took Barr by surprise and he didn't answer it. Barr's stance and ideology surprised all members of the panel including the host Piers Morgan. Gaines, an advocate for women's rights, was quick to react as she lashed out at Barr, saying:

"That's very ablephobic"

Morgan too slammed the British TV presenter saying that he doesn't have any knowledge of sports. He said:

"You said a lot of crap. I understand physiology and sports. You don't."

Barr is an open advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and hosts the famous podcast "A Gay and Non-gay" with Dan Hudson.

Riley Gaines files lawsuit against the NCAA: All you need to know

Sixteen college athletes including Riley Gaines recently filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in the US District Court in Atlanta. The suit states that the NCAA as an organization has failed to comply with the provisions of Title IX of the US Constitution when it allowed Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, to participate in women's sports during the 2022 NCAA Championships.

During the championship, both Riley Gaines and Thomas tied for the fifth position in the 200-yard final. However, Thomas was handed over the fifth position trophy unfairly over Gaines due to her transgender identity. This was a direct violation of Title IX which prohibits any sort of discrimination based on gender.

The lawsuit has also mentioned the unequal treatment they had to face from the NCAA and the way women athletes were forced to share the changing rooms with transgender athletes.

In reply to this, the NCAA said in a statement:

"College sports are the premier stage for women's sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women's sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships."

The suit has also marked Georgia University as a guilty party as Georgia Tech, one of the schools under the University, hosted the championship.