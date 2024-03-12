"Does it matter that he was caught doing steroids and he's 26" - Daton Fix clinching record-breaking 5th Big 12 Conference title angers fans

Wrestling fans are lashing out at the 2024 Big 12 Conference champion Daton Fix after he became the first-ever wrestler to win the championship five times. The 26-year-old is in the 7th year of his college at the University of Oklahoma and has served a suspension over the use of steroids as well.

Fix raced to his fifth title on Sunday after defeating Iowa State's Evan Frosty 8-5 in the 133-pound final. With the dominant victory, he also became the first five-time conference champion. Expressing his happiness after the final in an interview with Pistols Firing Blog Fix, he said:

"I’m just grateful. Grateful to be here. Grateful to be a Cowboy. Any time you can do something that’s never been done here at Oklahoma State, you know it’s a big deal. I’m proud to be a Cowboy. I love it. I love it here. I love the fans. It’s a good time."

While he seemed extremely happy, fans on social media weren't. One of the users called out the Cowboy Wrestler for his age, and for having taken steroids in the past.

"Does it matter that he was caught doing steroids and he’s 26 or"

Daton Fix tested positive for Ostarine in 2020 and was suspended from wrestling for a year. Additionally, he is in his seventh year at Oklahoma, and fans are very critical of that, and his age.

"What a joke! 26 year old Daton Fix wins his 5th Big 12 conference championship. Way to beat a kid who was in middle school when you started college"

However, his eligibility, along with that of several NCAA athletes, was extended for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 26-year-old has attended an extra year to prepare for the 2020 Olympics as well.

Here are some more reactions:

Daton Fix looks for his first National title

Daton Fix at Summer Youth Olympic Games

While Daton Fix has won the Pac-12 Conference five times, he hasn't been able to win the NCAA Wrestling Championship yet. However, the 26-year-old has been in the national finals thrice and is looking to win it this time around, in his last year.

"This is the last time, so it does mean a little more, I haven’t finished on top in my four times going. Not very many people can get a fifth chance, so I gotta make the most of it", the Pac 12 Conference Champion expressed, as qouted by Pistols Firing Blog.

The NCAA Wrestling Championships 2024 are scheduled from March 28 and Daron Fix has been ranked No. 3 at 133 pounds.