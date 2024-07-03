Does Noah Lyles have any Olympic medals? Exploring the American’s achievements at the quadrennial event ahead of Paris 2024

American track and field athlete Noah Lyles has one Olympic bronze medal to his name in the men's 200m event. The 26-year-old American sprinter won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a time of 19.74s.

He finished behind Canada's Andre De Grasse (19.62s) and United States' Kenny Bednarek (19.68s) in the men's 200m race.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 was pushed back by a year with the COVID-19 pandemic bringing a halt to all sporting events across the world. Noah Lyles was looking forward to winning three medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 - in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

However, the American athlete was coming off injuries and a stressful COVID season limited his participation at the previous edition of the Olympics.

Despite all troubles, Noah Lyles apparently broke the 200m world record with a time of 18.90 seconds. However, it was later brought to the organizers' notice that the American sprinter started the race 15 meters ahead of the actual mark.

Several issues around the player, including the COVID-19 pandemic and George Floyd protests, became too much to handle for the American athlete. He started taking depression medication, resulting in a loss of weight.

Things slowly got back to normal and Noah Lyles shifted his focus back on the Olympics. Heading into the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021, the 26-year-old athlete claimed that he was three weeks behind his training schedule.

In the U.S. Olympic Trials, he secured seventh place in the 100m race. He also competed in the 200m event, losing his heat and the semis race to American sprinter Erriyon Knighton.

However, Lyles won the 200m race final at the U.S. Olympic Trials 2021 with a time of 19.74 seconds. The win not only earned him a place at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 but also made him among the medal contenders at the Quadrennial Games.

At the Olympics, he lost his semi-final race to Canada's Aaron Brown and Liberian-American athlete Joseph Fahnbulleh. The Florida-born athlete managed to get through into the final as the fastest loser as he had better timing in the semi-final compared to the other athletes who lost.

In the final, Lyles got off to a flying start, having the lead off the turn. However, he couldn't hold onto his lead and allowed Andre De Grasse and Kenny Bednarek to pass by him and win the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Noah Lyles at the Paris Olympics 2024

Noah Lyles will represent the United States in two events at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The American track and field athlete will be in action in the Men's 100m event alongside Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley. Lyles earned the men's 100m ticket to Paris 2024 by clocking a time of 9.83 seconds in Eugene.

He will also compete in the men's 200m race and will be joined by Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Kington from the United States. The 26-year-old athlete secured a quota place in the men's 200m event with a time of 19.53 seconds.

