The Doha Diamond League commenced on May 10, 2024, at the Qatar Sports Club. Multiple track and field sensations have graced the event with their presence and their stellar performances. One of the most eye-catching performances was of the Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek.

Results of the Doha Diamond League 2024

100 Meter Boys

Nur Ismail Abakar Yunis Salah - 10.26 Sammi Hassan Ali - 10.40 Fuentes Kendry - 10.52

100 Meter Girls

Dana Nour - 12.35 Alissar Saadellah - 12.94 Ines Hamed - 14.12

4x100 Meter Relay Boys

Aspire Academy - 43.71 Doha College - 45.61 American School - 45.82

4x100 Meter Relay Girls

American School - 51.51 Aspire Academy - 52.25 Doha College - 54.68

400 Men (Final Heat B)

Mohamad Mortada Merhe - 48.04 Hussein Issaka Ibrahim - 48.86

Discus Throw Men

Kristjan Ceh - 70.48 Matthew Denny - 69.02 Henrik Janssen - 65.74

Pole Vault Women

Molly Caudery - 4.73 Nina Kennedy - 4.73 Tina Sutej - 4.63

800m Men

Sobha Ahmadi - 1:48.92 Zakaria Elahalaami - 1:49.98 Adil Nooruldeen Mezah - 1:50.17

400m Men (Final Heat A)

Yousef Karam - 46.69 Ali Yasir Saadi Al - 47.73 Said Humaid Abdulla Hamzah Jabri AL - 48.45

Long Jump Men

Carey McLeod - 8.52 Miltiadis Tentoglou - 8.36 Simon Ehammer - 8.30

400 Meters Women

Lucia Karlo William - 56.83 Greta Taslakian - 58.36 Maria Nohra - 58.36

100 Meters Men

Tamer Saleh - 10.25 Hussein Taha Yaseen - 10.41 Mahdi Abdulzahra Falah Abboodi AL - 10.42

400m Hurdles Men

Anthony Marc Ibrahim - 49.84 Mahdi Pirjahan - 50.60 Jamal Ahmed Aldirawi - 51.69

400 Meters Men (Final)

Steven Gardiner - 44.76 Muzala Samukonga - 45.07 Leungo Scotch - 45.29

High Jump Women

Angelina Topic - 1.94 Iryna Gerashchenko - 1.91 Eleanor Patterson - 1.91

800 Meters Women

Mary Moraa - 1:57.91 Jemma Reekie - 1:58.42 Noelie Yarigo - 1:58.70

200 Meters Men

Kenneth Bednarek - 19.67 Courtney Lindsey - 20.01 Kyree King - 20.21

1500 Meters Women

Freweyni Hailu - 4:00.42 Jessica Hull - 4:00.84 Nelly Chepchirchir - 4:01.19

Javelin Throw Men

Jakub Vadlejch - 88.38 Neeraj Chopra - 88.36 Anderson Peters - 86.62

5000 Meters Women

Beatrice Chebet - 14:26.98 Ejgayehu Taye - 14:29.26 Medina Eisa - 14:34.11

1500 Meters Men

Brian Komen - 3:32.43 Timothy Cheruiyot - 3:32.67 Kipkorir Reynold Cheruiyot - 3:32.96

100m Hurdles Women

Ditaji Kambundji - 12.49 Tonea Marshall - 12.51 Pia Skrzyszowska - 12.53

100m Women

Daryll Neita - 10.98 Tamari Davis - 10.99 Celera Barnes - 11.02

400m Hurdles Men

Alison Santos Dos - 46.86 CJ Allen - 48.39 Wilfried Happio - 49.10

3000m Steeplechase Men

Samuel Firewu - 8:07.25 Abraham Kibiwot - 8:07.38 Getnet Wale - 8:09.69