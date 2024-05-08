Doha Diamond League 2024: Top USA entries ft. Kenny Bednarek, Tamari Davis

The Doha Diamond League is only two days away, and fans can gear themselves up for some extraordinary action this Sunday, the 10th of May. Among a star-studded field, American athletes will be the highlight of quite a few events as they get down to business at the Qatar Sports Club.

One event in particular that is expected to be dominated by Team USA is the men's 200m sprint. In a field of eight participants, nearly half of them hail from America and are bigshots in the game. Taking to the track on Sunday will be Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, and Kyree King.

Kenny Bednarek is an Olympic and World Championship silver-medalist in the distance, and his 19.68 personal best makes him the fastest American on the field.

Giving him a run for his money will be Courtney Lindsey, who is the fastest man in the 200m so far this year. Running in Kenya at the Nyayo National Stadium earlier in April, the youngster clocked a world lead of 19.71.

Lastly, Kyree King is another American to watch out for in the 200m sprint at the Doha Diamond League. The 29-year-old had yet to dip under the 20-second mark in the distance but comes into Qatar fresh off of a gold-medal finish at the World Relays.

On the women's end of sprints, Tamari Davis can be expected to steal the show in the 100m. The American will be joined by seven other sprinters, but she remains the only one of them to have breached the 11-second mark. Davis has participated in two 100m sprints so far this year, the Tom Jones Memorial as well as the Bermuda Grand Prix, and has walked away victorious both times.

Quincy Hall will highlight the American challenge in the 400m race at the Doha Diamond League. The 25-year-old World Champion will face a stacked field on his way to the win.

American athletes to watch out on the fag end of things include Sandi Morris and Curtis Thompson. Morris was the pole vault silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics and has claimed three World Championships second-place finishes. She is also a two-time World Indoor Champion.

Javelin-thrower Thompson is a three-time national champion and won the 2023 Pan American Games. He qualified for the World Championships in both 2022 and 2023, making it to the finals in the former. He holds a personal best of 87.70m.

Doha Diamond League: How and when to watch Americans stars in action

For fans in America looking to catch the nation's biggest stars in action at the Doha Diamond League, NBC Sports will be providing a live stream of the entire competition.

The meet kicks off with the women's pole vault at 18:02 PM local time on Sunday, with the men's long jump taking place next at 18:23 PM. The full Diamond League events begin starting with the men's 400m at 19:04 PM. The highlights of the competition - the men's 200m sprint and the women's 100m sprint are scheduled to take place at 19:23 PM and 20:28 PM respectively.