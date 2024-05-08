Doha Diamond League 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The Doha Diamond League 2024 is all set to take place on May 10 at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium. The event will be the third meet of the Wanda Diamond League this year after Xiamen and Shanghai.

Established in 1997, the tournament has grown into a prominent stage for athletes of various disciplines to test themselves against some of the best in the business. Some of the most renowned stars in athletics, including Mitiadis Tentaglou, Katie Moon, and Nina Kennedy, will feature in the tournament. 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will also be present.

With all this said, let's have a look at the schedule and order of events for the 2024 edition of the Doha Diamond League.

Doha Diamond League: Complete schedule

Women's sprint during the Diamond League Meet

Given below is the complete schedule of the Doha Diamond League:

10 May (Friday)

5:18 PM AST (Arabia Standard Time, GMT+3) - 100m Boys Sprint

5:26 PM AST - 100m Girls Sprint

5:34 PM AST - 4x100m Boys Relays

5:42 PM AST - 4x100m Girls Relays

5:50 PM AST - 400m Men's Sprint Heats

5:55 PM AST - Men's Discus Throw

6:02 PM AST - Women's Pole Vault

6:08 PM AST - Men's 800m Sprint

6:18 PM AST - Men's 400m Heats

6:23 PM AST - Men's Long Jump

6:28 PM AST - Women's 400m Sprint

6:38 PM AST - Men's 100m Sprint

6:48 PM AST - Men's 400m Hurdles

7:04 PM AST - Men's 400m Sprint

7:10 PM AST - Women's High Jump

7:13 PM AST - Women's 800m Sprint

7:23 PM AST - Men's 200m Sprint

7:34 PM AST - Women's 1500m Sprint

7:42 PM AST - Men's Javelin

7:45 PM AST - Women's 5000m Sprint

8:08 PM AST - Men's 1500m Sprint

8:18 PM AST - Women's 100m Hurdles

8:28 PM AST - Women's 100m Sprint

8:38 PM AST - Men's 400m Hurdles

8:48 PM AST - Men's 3000m Steeplechase

Doha Diamond League: Where to Watch?

Diamond League meet in Doha

Fans can enjoy the thrilling live experience of the event from the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium, with tickets already available at the official website of the Wanda Diamond League. Besides, the event will also be broadcast across various prominent streaming platforms.

The audiences in the USA can watch the event live on platforms such as NBC, Peacock, and CNBC. The BBC has the broadcasting rights to the event across Britain, while Supersport is the main broadcaster in most regions of Africa.