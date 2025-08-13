"Stood on outside of USA Gymnastics unwelcome"- Former Olympic champ Dominique Moceanu opens up on emotional return at US Championships 2025

Former Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu spoke candidly about how it felt to be back with USA Gymnastics, revealing that for almost 20 years after retiring, she felt excluded from the organization and &quot;unwelcome&quot;.Dominique Moceanu was part of the first U.S. women’s gymnastics team to clinch a gold medal at the Olympics. At the 1996 Atlanta Games, she, along with teammates Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Jaycie Phelps, and Kerri Strug, secured the historic team gold in the event, known as the “Magnificent Seven.” Moceanu bid farewell to competitive gymnastics in 2000, after missing a spot on the Sydney Olympic team.Recently, Moceanu attended the Xfinity U.S. Championships, held from August 7 to 10 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, where she was invited to present awards. She shared the stage with Olympic champions Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.On August 12, Moceanu shared how it felt to be back, saying she &quot;felt more welcome&quot; than she had in recent years.“Thirty years ago, at 13, I became the youngest national champion in U.S. gymnastics history at the 1995 National Championships. For nearly two decades after my career, I stood on the outside of USA Gymnastics—unwelcome.This past weekend in New Orleans, on the 30th anniversary of that milestone, I was invited to present the all-around awards and honored with a tribute video. While our sport still has work to do in creating the culture athletes deserve, I felt more welcome than I have in years,&quot; Dominique Moceanu wrote.Dominique Moceanu concluded her note by saying that watching U.S. gymnasts compete reminded her why the sport still matters to her. She thanked fans for their support through all the highs and lows of her career, called for continued progress, and for every athlete’s story to be heard.A look at major accomplishments of Dominique MoceanuDominique Moceanu was part of the 1996 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team that won the country’s first-ever team gold medal in gymnastics. Her achievements include winning the 1998 Goodwill Games all-around title and becoming the youngest woman to win the U.S. senior national all-around title at age 13.Moceanu also helped the USA earn a team bronze at the 1995 World Championships, where she also claimed silver on balance beam. Moceanu also won multiple junior national titles and was a five-time medalist at the 1992 Junior Pan American Games. She was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1998 and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 2008 as part of the 1996 Olympic team.