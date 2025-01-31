"Don’t be afraid to fail"- Hunter Woodhall reveals how he overcomes sprinting struggles as an amputee sprinter

Hunter Woodhall recently highlighted his struggle to execute block starts as an amputee sprinter. Shriner's Hospital provided Woodhall with a specifically designed running blade when he expressed his wish to compete in a 5K race.

Having been born with fibular hemimelia, a condition that hinders the development of lower limbs, Woodhall was forced to undergo an amputation operation at just 11 months old, losing both his legs. However, the American athlete navigated the challenge with great resilience and went on to compete in two Paralympic Games.

So far in his athletic journey, Woodhall has bagged five Olympic medals. Despite his glorious feat, Woodhall recently acknowledged his struggle with block starts as an amputee. He further stated that he is still committed to working hard on improving his start. Sharing a video of his block start training, he wrote:

"I struggle so much with block starts as an amputee so it's what I work on the most. Don't be afraid to work on the things you are not so good at!

"You can find the most progress where you’re the least comfortable! Don’t be afraid to fail💪," he added in the caption.

Hunter Woodhall reflects on his and his wife Tara Davis Woodhall's preparation for the Paris Olympic and Paralympics

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall both competed in the 2024 Paris Games edition. While the Paralympian bagged a gold and a bronze medal, Davis-Woodhall secured a gold medal in the long jump event.

In Beyond The Records Podcast with Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin, Woodhall reflected on the couple's flawless preparation leading to the Games.

"I mean one thing like we first of all when we went to the Olympics and Paralympics we had done everything right leading up to that point the entire year. Every like to the little decisions like discipline was all the way there like consistency was all the way there. We didn't miss any workouts. So when we got there we knew like we are in the best possible position to perform well."

He added:

"If somebody beats us they're just going to have to outright, just be better than us on the day. So it was like our confidence was at such a high point that we knew we'd done everything we needed to do that we talked to each other a lot like let's just enjoy this entire thing for what it is like just be in the moment." (43:30 onwards)

Hunter Woodhall stated that the couple never missed any workouts and stayed disciplined and consistent throughout their training period.

