"Don't know a French girl arriving like that"- Melanie de Jesus dos Santos praises Simone Biles and WCC team for support after her 'difficult' move

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos recently recalled the time she stayed in Houston, training with Simone Biles and how it was the best decision of her life. The French gymnast opened up about her time at World Champions Centre (WCC) in Texas and how the experience there helped her.

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos is a French Olympic gymnast and was a significant part of the team that won a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championship in Budapest. With four European Championships gold and five World Challenge Cup gold medals, the French gymnast is considered one of the best European gymnasts.

De Jesus dos Santos was also part of the 'Gold over America' tour in 2021. The French gymnast joined Biles in Houston and trained with the latter at the World Champions Centre. Reflecting on her time with Simone Biles in 'Golden Soul', the short documentary about the French gymnast, de Jesus dos Santos recalled it to be the best decision of her life. She said (4:01 onwards):

Trending

"I stayed in Houston for two years, and the year before the Games, I had the chance to train with the best athletes in the best gym in the world, Simon Simon Bes [Music], and honestly, I think it was the best decision of my life. I felt I was well supported by coaches Cécile and Laurent, who were there for me and wanted to help me."

Recalling her time with all the other gymnasts, de Jesus Santos said:

"And I was really well received by the girls. I thought it was going to be difficult. I don't know, a French girl arriving like that in the middle of preparing for the Games. Maybe it was weird to force myself into a group like that, but I think they gave me a really good welcome."

After a disappointing 2024 Paris Olympic campaign, the French gymnast Melanie de Jesus dos Santos found herself back in America for Biles' Gold over America Tour.

What was Simone Biles' 'Gold Over America' Tour all about?

Winners of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 announced - Source: Getty

Simone Biles' 'Gold over America' tour of 2024 was all about high energy, high-flying, pop-infused gymnastics extravaganza. Joining Biles on the team were 2024 Paris Olympic teammates Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera across thirty cities in the country.

Ellie Black of Canada and Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France were among the international gymnasts who joined seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles on her celebratory tour following the 2024 Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More