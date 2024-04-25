"Don't be mad"-Serena Willams' Husband Alexis Ohanian reveals no field events in 776 Invitational to Tara Davis-Woodhall

Recently, Serena William's husband, Alexis Ohanian, partnered with Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas and announced the 776 Invitational, a women's only track event slated to be held in September this year.

This has grabbed the attention of a lot of athletes, including the long jump sensation Tara Davis-Woodhall, who expressed her interest in the field events meet via her X (formerly Twitter) account.

She stated,

"Can I be a part of the field events meet :)"

Replying to Tara Davis-Woodhall, Alexis Ohanian said that field events are not a part of the 776 Invitational. He added that he had some other ideas in mind and wanted to get the American athlete involved.

"Don't be mad.. we're not doing field events for this... it'll just be track, but I have ideas and definitely wanna get you involved."

The 776 Invitational will start in late September and will offer one of the highest amounts of prize money for women's only event, with the winner receiving $60,000, which is reportedly higher than what the Olympic gold medalist will receive.

Athletes placing in the second position will get $25,000 and those in the third place will receive $10,000.

Gabby Thomas expresses about the 776 Invitational

Gabby Thomas is one of the most celebrated sprinters in the track and field community. She talked about her partnership with Alexis Ohanian for the 776 Invitational at the Business of Women Sports Summit.

She portrayed her excitement about the meet and her main focus was on the betterment and more visibility of the women athletes. Talking about the Invitational, she said,

"I am excited to partner with forward-thinking organizations like 776 that share our vision for advancing women's track. Through this investment, we hope to not only provide athletes with the resources and visibility they need to have enduring careers but also to inspire fans worldwide with a reinvented format to experience the best of our sport."

Gabby Thomas also shared a post on her Instagram with a picture from the business summit and talked about the 776 Invitational. In the caption, she wrote,

"So excited to partner with Alexis Ohanian as he hosts the 776 Invitational this year following the Olympic Games!!This event will not only have the biggest purse of any women’s track event, but it will truly make a much needed impact on our sport. This investment in women’s sports is another huge step towards gender parity in sport - LFG!!! More details to follow soon."