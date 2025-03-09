“Don't take the moments you get for granted” - Hunter Woodhall makes his feelings known with an invaluable advice after health scare

Paralympic gold medalist Hunter Woodhall recently dealt with a health scare. Reflecting on life after the emergency surgery he underwent, the American shared an invaluable piece of advice for fans.

Last week, Woodhall revealed that he had undergone urgent surgery due to an enlarged appendix. The sprinter shared the story of the incident, explaining that he was on the way to Utah to visit his parents when he started experiencing severe stomach cramps. While he initially put the pain down to some blue cheese he ate for lunch that day, he eventually visited the hospital with his mother after the pain got progressively worse.

At the hospital, the Paralympic champion was told he had an enlarged appendix that required emergency surgery. Hunter Woodhall then took to Instagram to share an incredible piece of advice with fans, writing,

“Little bit of a health scare but what a reality check. So easy to just flow with the crazy pace of life and forget what's important. As hard of a lesson as this was to learn, it was a great wake up call. I have all the blessings I could ever ask for, and sometimes my tenacity for growth can get in the way. Don't take your health for granted, don't take the moments you get for granted. You just never know how good things are until they aren't.”

Hunter Woodhall shares an inspirational message with fans

Woodhall speaks at the USA House at Paralympics Paris 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall was born with a congenital birth defect called fibular hemimelia, a condition that prevents the proper development of lower limbs. When he was 11 months old, the sprinter’s parents decided to have his legs amputated.

Recently, Woodhall shared an inspirational message with fans on how to deal with adversity. Speaking at an event, the American said (via his official Instagram account):

“Where you start doesn't have to be where you finish. When I was born, I had a birth defect, and the first thing my doctors told my parents is that I'd never be able to walk. They never said anything about running.”

Hunter Woodhall’s track career has been nothing short of phenomenal. In 2016, he made his Paralympic debut, winning a silver in the men's 200m T44 event and a bronze in the 400m T44 event.

In 2019, he became the first double-amputee track and field athlete to earn a Division I athletic scholarship. He has since won three more Olympic medals, including a gold in the 400m men's T64 event at the Paris Paralympics last year.

