"Don't worry, I didn't stop"- Lindsey Vonn sends strong message amid training as she aims for Olympic return

Lindsey Vonn recently penned a strong message amid her preparations for her Olympic return in 2026. Vonn initially announced her retirement from the sport in 2019 after navigating a brief period of injuries.

She made her return to the sport last year after undergoing a knee replacement surgery in April. She concluded her comeback season with a remarkable win. The American skier earned a second-place finish in a World Cup super-G race at the season finale in Sun Valley. The victory marked her 138th career World Cup podium finish and 408th World Cup start.

The victory also marked her first World Cup podium finish in seven years. She last clinched a podium finish on 15 March 2018 in the World Championship Super-G in Åre, Sweden, months before her retirement in 2019. Amid her preparation for an Olympic comeback, the 40-year-old shared a few glimpses of her training. In one of the pictures, she was captured sliding through a curve effortlessly and wrote:

"I eat gates for breakfast."

Showing confidence in her form, Vonn chimed:

"Don't worry, I didn't stop...right back into the tuck," she further wrote, adding a flexed bicep emoji. "My form is 💯🤣"

Screenshot of Vonn's Instagram stories.

Lindsey Vonn has joined hands with legendary Norwegian skier and two-time Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal. He will coach Vonn for the 2026 Olympics.

Lindsey Vonn opens up on the impact of her Olympic return

Lindsey Vonn in the women's Super-G during the STIFEL FIS World Cup Finals in Sun Valley, Idaho. (Photo by Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn made her return to the sport at the age of 40. In an interview with nytimes.com, she opened up about making her return as a 40-year-old, highlighting the support she receives from fans of her age group. She also stated that her comeback will change the perspective of people towards older athletes.

“They were my age, and they’d say, ‘I’m so proud you’re trying again,’ or, ‘We’re with you all the way,’ ” Vonn said. “That’s when I knew this comeback wasn’t about sports, and it was definitely more than just about me. It’s about changing perspectives and setting a new standard for what it means to be older and an athlete. Especially if you’re a woman.”

The upcoming season is scheduled to commence on October 25 and 2026, in Are, Sweden. The women's downhill and Super-G events will kick off from December 10 and 14 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from February 7 to 18.

