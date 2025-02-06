Donald Trump cites Imane Khelif controversy while signing order banning transgender athletes' participation in women's sports

Recently, President Donald Trump referenced the controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, dating back to the 2024 Paris Olympics, while signing an executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports.

The president claimed that a male boxer won a women's gold medal after brutalizing a female opponent. This is in relation to the controversy where Imane Khelif started her second round fight against Angela Carini from Italy. During the match, Carini withdrew just 46 seconds into the first round, claiming she injured her nose after Khelif's opening punches. Instead of the usual gesture of sportsmanship, Carini did not shake hands with the Algerian boxer. She fell to her knees and cried on the court.

This incident restarted debate over Khelif's eligibility to compete in the women's category. Imane Khelif won gold in women's 66kg at 2024 games after beating People's Republic of China's Yang Liu. Reflecting on the controversy in January 2025, President Donald Trump said:

“Who could forget last year’s Paris Olympics, where a male boxer stole the woman’s gold medal after brutalizing his female opponent? (thehill.com)

In 2023, Imane Khelif was disqualified from the Women's World Championships due to reportedly high testosterone levels. While this issue was related to natural hormone levels, critics suggested that she was transgender. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) never identified her as such.

President Donald Trump reflects on the controversy surrounding transgender participation in women's sports

Donald Trump with Pam Bondi at The Oval Office - Source: Getty

On February 5 2025, President Donald Trump declared that the war on women's sports is over after signing an executive order banning transgender women and girls from competing in female sports. His administration claimed this move protected fairness in women's athletics. However, the critics oppose saying it discriminates against transgender athletes and limits their opportunities.

The executive order, titled 'Keeping Men out of Women's Sports, ' directs schools to restrict female sports to athletes assigned females at birth. Schools that will allow transgender women to compete are at risk of losing federal funding. The decision will also impact international sports, with the US considering visa restrictions for transgender athletes who compete in female categories. Reflecting on the executive order, Trump said:

"The war on women's sports is over" (cbsnews.com)

During the signing ceremony, Donald Trump stood alongside female athletes who support restricting transgender participation in women's sports. He framed the order as a victory for fairness, claiming that women should not have to compete against transgender athletes.

