Lindsey Vonn has stated that she is longing to be back on the skiing slopes again after a months-long break due to knee replacement surgery. The Olympic champion underwent the surgery on April 12 and has been taking 'small steps' towards full recovery.

Vonn announced last month that she had decided to undergo surgery after a lot of prospecting and discussions with doctors. She claimed that a part of her bone had been cut off and replaced with titanium pieces.

The world champion has recovered well from the surgery. She attended the Laureus Awards 2024 and presented the Sportswoman of the Year award to Spain’s Aitana Bonmati. The 39-year-old has been regularly posting videos of her gym training on Instagram and is now looking forward to skiing on the slopes.

Lindsey Vonn shared a few pictures of her recovery on Instagram. The Olympic champion reflected on her time during the last month, claiming that she had got to spend a lot of time with herself.

"Sometimes life forces you to slow down and take in the view…Since my surgery, I’ve spent a lot more time reflecting and taking time for myself. Even though it seems like I’m always on the move, there was still a lot of time for myself", she wrote.

She added that life was about ‘finding balance and peace amidst the chaos’.

"Life isn’t just about the pursuit of success; it’s about finding balance and peace amidst all the chaos too! My balance in life might look a lot different than yours, but I think it’s an important part of finding happiness. I work hard every day to keep taking small steps forward, mentally and physically, that make me a better person… I don’t always succeed in going forward but I’m always making the effort to make the steps and keep moving…"

With Vonn almost close to full recovery, she is now looking forward to getting back to skiing.

"So…here’s to taking small steps 🐾 (and dreaming about being back on the slopes soon!) 😉" she added.

Still dreaming of skiing, Lindsey Vonn tried surfing before the slopes

Audi FIS Ski World Cup 2017 - Jeongseon - Ladies' Super G

While Lindsey Vonn has been dreaming of going back to skiing, she did get a chance to try surfing recently. It marked her first adventurous activity after the surgery, and Vonn looked quite joyous via a video she shared on Instagram.

Lindsey Vonn expressed gratitude for the ability to enjoy life and take on adventures, the biggest of which still remains alpine skiing. She holds the second-most World Cup victories among women and was the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in downhill discipline.