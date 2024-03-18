DTB Pokal Mixed Cup 2024 Results: USA clinches team title

The 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup saw some intense competition as gymnasts from across the world arrived in Stuttgart, Germany, ready to impress. The event is unique, as it is one of the very few tournaments in the sport that offers a ‘mixed challenge’, where both men and women form a team to represent their country in a bid for gold.

This time around, the competition saw the USA reclaim the mixed-team cup. Back in 2022, the American team of Vitaliy Guimaraes, Asher Hong, Brody Malone, Yul Moldauer, and Khoi Young had stormed to a dominant gold, but the USA missed out on a podium entirely last time around.

2024 has seen another assertive win from America with a score of 53.098, courtesy of gymnasts Dulcy Caylor, Addison Fatta, Nola Matthews, Fuzzy Benas, Riley Loos, and Kai Uemura.

In second place at the DTB Pokal Mixed Cup was China, who posted a 50.632, while Germany settled for bronze, after an intense showdown against Belgium that went down to the wire.

2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup: Individual results

Individual scores from the DTB Pokal Cup

While the DTB Pokal Mixed Cup is a team challenge, gymnasts get a turn to showcase their individual talent when competing in their speciality event.

In the men's category, USA was on the podium for three out of six events. Aydon Benas and Kai Uemura finished first and second on the floor, with the order reversed on the horizontal bars. Uemera also managed to clinch bronze in the parallel bars.

Elsewhere, Belgium claimed a one-two finish in the vault, while Germany replicated that feta on the pommel horse. China's Cong Shi topped the charts for the parallel bars, while his compatriot Xingyu Lan won the still rings event.

The women's events of the DTB Pokal Mixed Cup China were the dominant force, claiming first place in three out of four events. Jin Zhang won on the balance beam, while Ran Wu took the gold for both the uneven bars and floor exercise.

Meanwhile, America’s Dulcy Caylor clinched gold in the vault, finishing ahead of compatriot Addison Fatta.

Here are the full individual results from the 2024 DTB Pokal Mixed Cup:

DTB Pokal Mixed Cup Men's results:

Floor

1. Aydon Benas - 13.966

2. Kai Uemera- 13.300

3. Milan Hosseini- 12.566

4. Pascal Brendel - 12.533

Vault

1. Victor Martinez - 14.266

2. Nicola Cuyle - 13.233

Pommel Horse

1. Timo Eder - 14.033

2. Pascal Brendel - 13.500

Parallel Bars

1. Cong Shi - 14.600

2. Xingyu Lan - 13.966

3. Kai Uemera - 13.666

4. Aydon Benas - 13.633

5. Nicola Cuyle - 13.300

6. Victor Martinez - 12.533

Still Rings

1. Xingyu Lan - 15.233

2. Wei Sun - 14.400

3. Nicola Cuyle - 13.633

4. Victor Martinez - 13.500

Horizontal Bar

1. Kai Uemera - 12.933

2. Aydon Benas - 12.933

3. Cong Shin- 12.533

4. Wei Sun - 12.433

2024 DTB Pokal Cup Women's results:

Floor

1. Ran Wu - 12.900

2. Xinyi Zhang - 12.766

Balance Beam

1.Jin Zhang- 13.600

2. Nola Matthews - 13.000

3. Ran Wu - 12.900

4. Marlene Gotthardt - 12.866

5. Dulcy Caykor - 12.400

6. Mika Webster-Longin - 12.366

7. Karina Schonmaier - 11.900

8. Jade Vansteenkiste - 10.266

Vault

1. Dulcy Caylor - 13.866

2. Addison Fatta - 13.366

3. Marlene Gotthardt - 13.133

4. Mika Webster-Longin - 13.000

5. Karina Schonmaier - 12.866

6. Jade Vansteenkiste - 12.833

Uneven Bars

1.Ran Wu - 13.900

2. Nola Matthews - 13.766

3. Meolie Jauch - 13.533

4. Xinyi Zhang - 13.366

5. Addison Fatta - 12.966

6. Karina Schonmaier - 12.800

7. Alice Francoy - 12.000

8. Jade Vansteenkiste - 11.16