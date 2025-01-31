"DWTS feels like a fever dream" - Ilona Maher gets real about playing 'one of the toughest sports in world' after dancing competition

Ilona Maher expressed her thoughts on playing Rugby after the three-month stay at the Dancing With The Stars. She was paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten and finished runner-up in the Finale.

Maher earned the call-up to the reality TV dancing competition following an impressive campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics where she led Team USA to a maiden Olympic medal. Despite being reluctant about competing on the show at the start, the 28-year-old impressed with her dancing skills and placed second.

The Olympic medalist signed with Women's Premiership Rugby club Bristol Bears following the show and recently shared mixed feelings about her experience. Posting a picture featuring Alan Bersten lifting her up on the stage, Maher said DWTS felt like a fever dream and termed the transition from dancing to rugby a 'weird' one.

"Sometimes @dancingwiththestars feels like a fever dream. Here I am bout to go play one of the toughest sports in the world but for three months I was dancing around in pretty dresses with my buddy @alanbersten. Weird," Ilona Maher wrote

The 28-year-old made her PWR debut coming off the bench during Bristol Bears' January 5 game against local rivals Gloucester-Hartpury. She made her first full debut in the following game against Exeter Chiefs and scored her maiden try and assist to lead the Bears to a commanding 41-31 victory.

Maher suffered a nose injury in the next match against Leicester Tigers but has now announced her return.

Ilona Maher returns to Bristol Bears squad and will play in a new position

Ilona Maher broke her nose during a Janaury 18 game against Leicester Tigers after a rough collision with three players. While Bristol Bears won the game convincingly nonetheless, Maher was ruled out of the competition for over a week.

The two-time Olympian will now return to action on February 1st against Loughborough Lightning and has announced to try a new position. In an Instagram story on Friday, she wrote:

"Tomorrow. Trying my hand at 13 (outside center)."

Maher intends to prepare herself for the 2025 Rugby World Cup in her three month stay at the Bristol Bears, and wants to become the best player that Team USA deserves.

"I want to pursue this World Cup thing, I want to be the best player that Team USA needs or that they deserve," Ilona Maher told People

The 28-year-old played the Rugby Sevens for the most part of her career before transitioning to 15s this season. She played in the center for USA Rugby Sevens team, and scored tries in all of the group matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics to win her maiden Olympic medal.

