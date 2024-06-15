"Easily I could say that"- Yohan Blake recalls working harder than Usain Bolt as he gears up for his final Olympic appearance

Jamaican athlete Yohan Blake recently recalled his training routines with the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt. Blake is aiming to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which would be his career's final Olympic appearance.

He has been Bolt's staunch rival and teammate. The two athletes have been a heavy force in pushing the limits of sprinting in track and field. Their rivalry during the 2012 London Olympics, after Blake defeated Bolt in the 100m and 200m at the Jamaican Olympic trials, has been one of the most interesting contests.

Yohan Blake and Usain Bolt have trained under coach Glen Mills in Kingston, Jamaica. They were training partners for over eight years before Bolt bid adieu to the sport in 2017. Blake recently opened up about training with Bolt in an interview with CGTN Sports Scene ahead of the Jamaican Olympic trials.

Answering a question about Bolt claiming that Blake works extremely hard which has led to several injuries throughout his career, Blake said:

"Yeah, it was because of Usain. The way I train in training and because we used the train for over eight or ten years and, he would see how hard I worked and he has to work hard when he is working with me."

Furthermore, when asked whether he worked harder than Usain Bolt, Blake said:

"Easily, easily, I could say that. Very easily. I miss the rivalry. It's fun & tough at the same time. We're pushing each other."

Yohan Blake reveals the changes he has incorporated for his final Olympic appearance

Yohan Blake World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Two

Yohan Blake has suffered several injuries throughout his career, spanning over 15 years. In an Interview with Athletics Weekly, the former Olympic medalist opened up on the changes he has incorporated to avoid injuries and peak during the Olympics in his final appearance at the quadrennial games.

"You know, I am trusting the process. I am feeling good. I have made my changes. I’ve changed my diet to a carnivore. I’ve made scientific changes to my body. I’ve been recovering even better and I’ve been sleeping a lot better,” he said. (0:37)

Blake will be participating in the Jamaican Olympic trials scheduled later this month. With him building up his momentum ahead of the trials with some races in outdoor meets this season, the anticipation among fans to witness the former Olympic medalist get back in form is at an all-time high.