East Coast International Showcase 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The East Coast International Showcase 2024 is scheduled to take place on the outdoor track located at the Prince George Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, MD, on May 4, Saturday.

The tournament will feature promising athletes from four of Jamaica's top high schools who will compete for podium finishes against the talented individuals representing high schools from the United States.

Some prominent names who will be competing at the East Coast International Showcase 2024 are Quincy Wilson, Colin Abrams, Caine Stanley, Taylor Cox, Jake Odey-Jordan, Kemarrio Bygrave, Skyler Franklin, Daniel Wright, Brianna Selby, Alliah Baker, Dylan McElhinney, Sabrina Dockery, and Shanoya Douglas, among others.

Track Events Schedule at the East Coast International Showcase 2024 (All timings are in local time zone)

12:00 PM - Boys' 100m Dash Prelims

12:15 PM - Girls' 100m Dash Prelims

12:30 PM - Boys' 110m Hurdles Prelims

12:40 PM - Girls' 100m Hurdles Prelims

12:50 PM - Girls' 4x800m Relay Finals

1:05 PM - Boys' 4x800m Relay Finals

1:20 PM - Girls' 100m Dash Finals

1:25 PM - Boys' 100m Dash Finals

1:30 PM - Girls' 100m Hurdles Finals

1:35 PM - Boys' 110m Hurdles Finals

1:40 PM - Girls' Mile Invitational Run Finals

1:50 PM - Boys' Mile Invitational Run Finals

2:05 PM - Girls' 400m Dash Finals

2:15 PM - Boys' 400m Dash Finals

2:25 PM - Girls' 4x100m Relay Finals

2:35 PM - Boys' 4x100m Relay Finals

3:00 PM - Girls' 400m Hurdles Finals

3:15 PM - Boys' 400m Hurdles Finals

3:25 PM - Girls' 800m Run Finals

3:35 PM - Boys' 800m Run Finals

3:45 PM - Girls' 200m Dash Finals

3:50 PM - Boys' 200m Dash Finals

4:00 PM - Girls' 3200m Run Finals

4:20 PM - Girls' 4x200m Relay Finals

4:30 PM - Boys' 4x200m Relay Finals

4:45 PM - Boys' 3200m Run Finals

5:00 PM - Girls' 4x400m Relay Finals

5:15 PM - Boys' 4x400m Relay Finals

Field Events Schedule at the East Coast International Showcase 2024

First Session

11:00 AM - Girls' Pole Vault

Followed by - Girls' Triple Jump

Followed by - Boys' Long Jump

Followed by - Girls' High Jump

Followed by - Boys' Shot Put

Followed by - Girls' Discus Throw

Second Session

2:00 PM - Boys' Pole Vault

Followed by - Boys' Triple Jump

Followed by - Girls' Long Jump

Followed by - Boys' High Jump

Followed by - Girls' Shot Put

Followed by - Boys' Discus Throw

Where to watch the East Coast International Showcase 2024?

Fans can watch the East Coast International Showcase 2024 via the YouTube channel of TrackalertsTV, which will provide the streaming for the competition.