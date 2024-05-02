East Coast International Showcase 2024: Schedule, where to watch, and more

The East Coast International Showcase 2024 is scheduled to take place on the outdoor track located at the Prince George Sports & Learning Complex, Landover, MD, on May 4, Saturday.
The tournament will feature promising athletes from four of Jamaica's top high schools who will compete for podium finishes against the talented individuals representing high schools from the United States.
Some prominent names who will be competing at the East Coast International Showcase 2024 are Quincy Wilson, Colin Abrams, Caine Stanley, Taylor Cox, Jake Odey-Jordan, Kemarrio Bygrave, Skyler Franklin, Daniel Wright, Brianna Selby, Alliah Baker, Dylan McElhinney, Sabrina Dockery, and Shanoya Douglas, among others.
Track Events Schedule at the East Coast International Showcase 2024 (All timings are in local time zone)
12:00 PM - Boys' 100m Dash Prelims
12:15 PM - Girls' 100m Dash Prelims
12:30 PM - Boys' 110m Hurdles Prelims
12:40 PM - Girls' 100m Hurdles Prelims
12:50 PM - Girls' 4x800m Relay Finals
1:05 PM - Boys' 4x800m Relay Finals
1:20 PM - Girls' 100m Dash Finals
1:25 PM - Boys' 100m Dash Finals
1:30 PM - Girls' 100m Hurdles Finals
1:35 PM - Boys' 110m Hurdles Finals
1:40 PM - Girls' Mile Invitational Run Finals
1:50 PM - Boys' Mile Invitational Run Finals
2:05 PM - Girls' 400m Dash Finals
2:15 PM - Boys' 400m Dash Finals
2:25 PM - Girls' 4x100m Relay Finals
2:35 PM - Boys' 4x100m Relay Finals
3:00 PM - Girls' 400m Hurdles Finals
3:15 PM - Boys' 400m Hurdles Finals
3:25 PM - Girls' 800m Run Finals
3:35 PM - Boys' 800m Run Finals
3:45 PM - Girls' 200m Dash Finals
3:50 PM - Boys' 200m Dash Finals
4:00 PM - Girls' 3200m Run Finals
4:20 PM - Girls' 4x200m Relay Finals
4:30 PM - Boys' 4x200m Relay Finals
4:45 PM - Boys' 3200m Run Finals
5:00 PM - Girls' 4x400m Relay Finals
5:15 PM - Boys' 4x400m Relay Finals
Field Events Schedule at the East Coast International Showcase 2024
First Session
11:00 AM - Girls' Pole Vault
Followed by - Girls' Triple Jump
Followed by - Boys' Long Jump
Followed by - Girls' High Jump
Followed by - Boys' Shot Put
Followed by - Girls' Discus Throw
Second Session
2:00 PM - Boys' Pole Vault
Followed by - Boys' Triple Jump
Followed by - Girls' Long Jump
Followed by - Boys' High Jump
Followed by - Girls' Shot Put
Followed by - Boys' Discus Throw
Where to watch the East Coast International Showcase 2024?
Fans can watch the East Coast International Showcase 2024 via the YouTube channel of TrackalertsTV, which will provide the streaming for the competition.