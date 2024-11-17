"Easy Money" - Noah Lyles and fiancee Junelle Bromfield give cheeky responses to fan taking dig at Jamaican's role in Netflix documentary

Noah Lyles and his fiancee Junelle Bromfield responded to a critic who claimed the Jamaican was only acting as a 'cheerleader' for the Olympic champion in the Netflix docuseries Sprint. Bromfield competed in three events at the 2024 Paris Olympics but didn't win any medals.

Lyles and Bromfield met in 2017 and were friends for several years before their relationship blossomed into a romantic one in 2022. The couple got engaged in October, having competed at the Paris Olympics in August.

While the American walked away with medals in men's 100m and 200m in Paris, the Jamaican finished as a semifinalist in the 400m and placed fifth in the mixed 4x400m relay.

Both sprinters featured in the second part of the Netflix docuseries 'Sprint', but there was no mention of Bromfield's performances in the 400m and 4x400m relay. A user pointed out the fact and claimed that the Jamaican was only acting as a 'cheerleader' for Lyles.

"Junelle’s entire role in the #Sprintnetflix series is to prop Noah up and act like his cheerleader. Nothing about her talent or her quest to the Olympic faces," they wrote

The Jamaican took note of the disrespect and gave a fitting reply.

"And she is getting paid to do it. Must be exhausting," she replied.

The 100m Olympic champion agreed with his fiancee, stating she was getting 'easy money'.

"Easy money," Lyles commented

Noah Lyles hails the brilliant track career of fiancee Junelle Bromfield

Philadelphia 76ers v Orlando Magic - Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield in attendance (Source: Getty)

Noah Lyles recently lauded the successful track career of his Jamaica fiancee Junelle Brimfield, who has won medals at both the Olympics and World Championships.

During an interview with Craig Melvin on 'Today' show, the three-time Olympic medalist said:

"Junelle, a two-time Olympian, Olympic bronze medal winner, multi-world championship medalist. She’s been running since she was 8 years old, making teams for Jamaica, so she’s very talented in her own right. She ran at the Olympics this year in the open 400-meters, and I’m so proud of her."

Bromfield won bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and silver at the 2022 World Championships in the women's 4x400m relay. She earned gold in the same at the 2022 Indoor World Championships and although the 26-year-old failed to medal at the Paris Olympics, she managed to set a new personal best over 400m.

