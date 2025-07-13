Ed Murphey Classic 2025 Final Results: Quincy Wilson shatters U18 World Record

The Ed Murphey Classic has now come to an end after witnessing terrific performances by several elite athletes in multiple events. The event took place on July 11 -12 at the Billy J. Murphy Soccer and Track Complex in Memphis.
The event, which has now become a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver, saw remarkable performances by a full slate of staunch athletes. From unfortunate withdrawals to staunch wins, the event witnessed it all. It featured a lineup of several events, including the pro javelin, pro pole vault, and youth sessions. Along with this, it also executed major track and field events, including 400m, 100m, 200m, 110m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, and shot put, among others.
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who was scheduled to headline the women's 400m flat race, couldn't compete in the event as she had to withdraw due to a high fever. In her absence, Britton Wilson dominated the event and clinched the top spot after recording a time of 50.54s. The women's 200m, on the other hand, also saw an impressive performance by McKenzie Long, as she stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 21.93s.
Adding to these performances, Quincy Wilson's performance in the 400m dash was notable as he clocked a U18 world record of 44.10s.
Along with the track events, the field events also saw dominant performances, especially in the shot put, where athletes such as Abby Moore, Jessica Ramsey, and more delivered strong results. Let's have a look at the results for all the events at the Ed Murphey Classic 2025.
Results of the Ed Murphey Classic 2025
Here are the results of the nail-biting yet exciting performances of several events, from the pole vault to the 400m hurdles events of both the men's and women's categories at the Ed Murphey Classic.
Pro Pole Vault
Women's pole vault
- Chloe Timberg - 4.58m
- Gabby Hoke - 4.33m
- Anick Newell - 4.33m
- Jill Marois - 4.03m
Men's pole vault
- Nate Richartz - 5.72m
- Hussain Al- 5.72m
- Matt Ludwig - 5.62m
- Cole Walsh - 5.62m
- Keaton Daniel - 5.52m
Pro Javelin Throw
Womens Javelin Throw
- Madison Wiltrout - 55.54m
- Ariana Ince - 54.83m
- Maddie Harris- 54.28m
- Elizabeth Bailey - 51.79m
- Sarah Blake - 49.85m
Mens Javelin Throw
- Curtis Thompson - 80.89m
- Marc Minichello - 76.21m
- Dash Sirmon - 72.31m
- Arthur Petersen - 70.10m
- Jackson Morris - 66.74m
Pre-Program (Category F events)
Women's 400m
- Printassia Johnson - 51.52
- Candice McLeod - 51.92
- Kennedy Wade - 52.84
- Piper Jons - 52.97
- Cierra Dunston - 53.87
Men's 400m
- Takudzwa Chiyangwa - 45.19
- Antonio Watson - 45.24
- Travon Davis - 45.96
- Tinotenda Matiyenga - 45.21
- Dillon Bedell - 46.22
Women's 400m hurdles
- Jessica Wright - 56.59
- Yanique Haye-Smith - 56.74
- Dinedye Denis - 57.25
- Yasmeen Tinsley - 57.45
- Milan Young - 59.18
Men's 400m hurdles
- Rasheeme Griffith - 49.45
- Gabriel Singh - 51.34
- Jevon Williams - 51.91
- Davis-Marquis Patrick - 52.31
- Kelsey Montague - 52.76
Men's 100m
- T'Mars McCallum - 9.87
- Davonte Howell - 9.93
- Traunard Folson - 9.97
- Rikkoi Brathwaite - 10.01
- Denzei Simusialela - 10.03
Women's 100m
- McKenzie Long - 10.88
- Rosemary Chukwuma - 10.90
- Jada Mowatt - 10.99
- Leah Bertrand - 11.00
Women's 800m
- Taiya Shelby - 2:02.84
- Kassidy Johnson - 2:03.20
- Michaela Meyer - 2:03.88
- Lorena Rangel Batres- 2:04.55
Men's 800m
- Patrick Forrest - 1:47.30
- Shane Streich - 1:47.47
- Kerem Ayhan - 1:47.65
- Clay Pender - 1:48.20
Women's 100m hurdles
- Alaysha Johnson - 12.32
- Destiny Huven - 12.55
- Christina Clemons -12.57
- Myreanna Bebe - 12.79
Men's 110m hurdles
- Eric Edwards Jr. - 13.20
- Ja'qualbon Scott - 13.37
- Tai Brown - 13.43
- Jamai Britt - 13.44
Women's 200m
- Fatouma Conde - 22.54
- Lynna Irby-Jackson - 22.65
- Collinique Farrington - 22.66
- Leah Bertrand - 22.68
Men's 200m
- T'Mars McCallum - 19.73
- Adrian Kerr - 20.09
- Denzel Simusialela - 20.20
- Nazzio John - 20.27
Main Program Track (PRO)
Women's 200m
- McKenzie Long - 21.93
- Favor Ofili - 22.00
- Brittany Brown - 22.17
- Jadyn Mays - 22.31
Women's 100m hurdles
- Alaysha Johnson - 12.27
- Christina Clemons - 12.39
- Destiny Huven - 12.45
- Yanique Thompson - 12.65
Men's 110m hurdles
- Ja'qualon Scott - 13.12
- Jamal Britt- 13.16
- Eric Edwards Jr - 13.34
- Rasheem Brown - 13.39
Women's 800m
- Shafiqua Maloney - 1:58.13
- Ajee' Wilson - 1:59.53
- Rachel Gearing - 1:59.70
- McKenna Keegan - 2:00.05
Men's 800m
- Abdullahi Hassan - 1:46.16
- Tyrice Taylor - 1:46.46
- Sean Dolan - 1:46.52
- Christian Jackson - 1:47.25
Women's 400m hurdles
- Tia-Adana Belle - 54.67
- Alana Yukich - 55.04
- Ashley Miller - 55.09
- Sanique Walker - 55.30
Men's 400m
- Quincy Wilson - 44.10
- Bryce Deadmon - 44.39
- Delano Kennedy - 45.00
- Elijah Godwin - 45.21
Women's 1500m
- Lauren Barton - 4:03.46
- Gracie Morris - 4:04.05
- Lindsey Butler - 4:06.28
- Rachel McArthur - 4:06.87
Men's 1500m
- Luke Houser - 3:34.57
- Cooper Teare- 3:34.69
- Carig Engels - 3:35.83
- Jack Crull - 3:35.91
Men's 100m
- Davonte Howell - 10.07 (10.067)
- Bryan Levell - 10.07 (10.070)
- Ryiem Forde - 10.09
- Nigel Green - 10.15
Women's 400m
- Britton Wilson - 50.54
- Leah Anderson - 50.90
- Talitha Diggs - 51.03
- Vimbayi Maisvorewa - 51.08
Main Program Field
Women's Triple Jump
- Davisleydi Velazco - 14.61m
- Winny Bii - 14.14m
- Maoko Takashima - 13.89m
- Mariko Morimoto - 13.83m
Men's Long Jump
- Carey McLeod - 8.24m
- Marquis Dendy- 8.18m
- Jeremiah Davis- 8.11m
- Wil Williams - 8.00m
Men's Discus
- Reggie Jagers - 64.87m
- Roje Stona - 64.01m
- Mitch Weber - 63.10m
- Andrew Evans - 61.82m
Women's Shot Put
- Abby Moore - 19.00m
- Jessica Ramsey - 18.76m
- Abria Smith - 1875m
- Mye'Joi Williams - 18.18m
Women's Discus
- Laulauga Tausaga - 62.38m
- Alida Van Daaken - 61.85m
- Gabi Jacobs - 59.50m
- Cierra Jackson - 58.93m
Women's Long Jump
- Jasmine Akins - 6.75m
- Tyra Gittens - 6.71m
- Sydney Willits - 6.62m
- Aislinn McElhaney - 6.48m
Men's Shot Put
- Tripp Piperi - 21.88m
- Chuk Enekwechi - 21.67m
- Roger Steen - 21.66m
- Rajindra Campbell - 21.59m
Men's Triple Jump
- Russell Robinson - 17.29m
- Chengetayi Mapaya -17.15m
- Salif Mane - 17.00
- Kaiwan Culmer - 17.00
- Jah-Nai Perinchief - 16.95