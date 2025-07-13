Ed Murphey Classic 2025 Final Results: Quincy Wilson shatters U18 World Record

The Ed Murphey Classic has now come to an end after witnessing terrific performances by several elite athletes in multiple events. The event took place on July 11 -12 at the Billy J. Murphy Soccer and Track Complex in Memphis.

Ad

The event, which has now become a part of the World Athletics Continental Tour-Silver, saw remarkable performances by a full slate of staunch athletes. From unfortunate withdrawals to staunch wins, the event witnessed it all. It featured a lineup of several events, including the pro javelin, pro pole vault, and youth sessions. Along with this, it also executed major track and field events, including 400m, 100m, 200m, 110m hurdles, long jump, triple jump, and shot put, among others.

Ad

Trending

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who was scheduled to headline the women's 400m flat race, couldn't compete in the event as she had to withdraw due to a high fever. In her absence, Britton Wilson dominated the event and clinched the top spot after recording a time of 50.54s. The women's 200m, on the other hand, also saw an impressive performance by McKenzie Long, as she stood atop the podium after clocking a time of 21.93s.

Ad

Adding to these performances, Quincy Wilson's performance in the 400m dash was notable as he clocked a U18 world record of 44.10s.

Along with the track events, the field events also saw dominant performances, especially in the shot put, where athletes such as Abby Moore, Jessica Ramsey, and more delivered strong results. Let's have a look at the results for all the events at the Ed Murphey Classic 2025.

Results of the Ed Murphey Classic 2025

Here are the results of the nail-biting yet exciting performances of several events, from the pole vault to the 400m hurdles events of both the men's and women's categories at the Ed Murphey Classic.

Ad

Pro Pole Vault

Women's pole vault

Chloe Timberg - 4.58m Gabby Hoke - 4.33m Anick Newell - 4.33m Jill Marois - 4.03m

Men's pole vault

Nate Richartz - 5.72m Hussain Al- 5.72m Matt Ludwig - 5.62m Cole Walsh - 5.62m Keaton Daniel - 5.52m

Pro Javelin Throw

Womens Javelin Throw

Madison Wiltrout - 55.54m Ariana Ince - 54.83m Maddie Harris- 54.28m Elizabeth Bailey - 51.79m Sarah Blake - 49.85m

Mens Javelin Throw

Curtis Thompson - 80.89m Marc Minichello - 76.21m Dash Sirmon - 72.31m Arthur Petersen - 70.10m Jackson Morris - 66.74m

Ad

Pre-Program (Category F events)

Women's 400m

Printassia Johnson - 51.52 Candice McLeod - 51.92 Kennedy Wade - 52.84 Piper Jons - 52.97 Cierra Dunston - 53.87

Men's 400m

Takudzwa Chiyangwa - 45.19 Antonio Watson - 45.24 Travon Davis - 45.96 Tinotenda Matiyenga - 45.21 Dillon Bedell - 46.22

Women's 400m hurdles

Jessica Wright - 56.59 Yanique Haye-Smith - 56.74 Dinedye Denis - 57.25 Yasmeen Tinsley - 57.45 Milan Young - 59.18

Men's 400m hurdles

Rasheeme Griffith - 49.45 Gabriel Singh - 51.34 Jevon Williams - 51.91 Davis-Marquis Patrick - 52.31 Kelsey Montague - 52.76

Ad

Men's 100m

T'Mars McCallum - 9.87 Davonte Howell - 9.93 Traunard Folson - 9.97 Rikkoi Brathwaite - 10.01 Denzei Simusialela - 10.03

Women's 100m

McKenzie Long - 10.88 Rosemary Chukwuma - 10.90 Jada Mowatt - 10.99 Leah Bertrand - 11.00

Women's 800m

Taiya Shelby - 2:02.84 Kassidy Johnson - 2:03.20 Michaela Meyer - 2:03.88 Lorena Rangel Batres- 2:04.55

Men's 800m

Patrick Forrest - 1:47.30 Shane Streich - 1:47.47 Kerem Ayhan - 1:47.65 Clay Pender - 1:48.20

Women's 100m hurdles

Alaysha Johnson - 12.32 Destiny Huven - 12.55 Christina Clemons -12.57 Myreanna Bebe - 12.79

Ad

Men's 110m hurdles

Eric Edwards Jr. - 13.20 Ja'qualbon Scott - 13.37 Tai Brown - 13.43 Jamai Britt - 13.44

Women's 200m

Fatouma Conde - 22.54 Lynna Irby-Jackson - 22.65 Collinique Farrington - 22.66 Leah Bertrand - 22.68

Men's 200m

T'Mars McCallum - 19.73 Adrian Kerr - 20.09 Denzel Simusialela - 20.20 Nazzio John - 20.27

Main Program Track (PRO)

Women's 200m

McKenzie Long - 21.93 Favor Ofili - 22.00 Brittany Brown - 22.17 Jadyn Mays - 22.31

Women's 100m hurdles

Alaysha Johnson - 12.27 Christina Clemons - 12.39 Destiny Huven - 12.45 Yanique Thompson - 12.65

Ad

Men's 110m hurdles

Ja'qualon Scott - 13.12 Jamal Britt- 13.16 Eric Edwards Jr - 13.34 Rasheem Brown - 13.39

Women's 800m

Shafiqua Maloney - 1:58.13 Ajee' Wilson - 1:59.53 Rachel Gearing - 1:59.70 McKenna Keegan - 2:00.05

Men's 800m

Abdullahi Hassan - 1:46.16 Tyrice Taylor - 1:46.46 Sean Dolan - 1:46.52 Christian Jackson - 1:47.25

Women's 400m hurdles

Tia-Adana Belle - 54.67 Alana Yukich - 55.04 Ashley Miller - 55.09 Sanique Walker - 55.30

Men's 400m

Quincy Wilson - 44.10 Bryce Deadmon - 44.39 Delano Kennedy - 45.00 Elijah Godwin - 45.21

Ad

Women's 1500m

Lauren Barton - 4:03.46 Gracie Morris - 4:04.05 Lindsey Butler - 4:06.28 Rachel McArthur - 4:06.87

Men's 1500m

Luke Houser - 3:34.57 Cooper Teare- 3:34.69 Carig Engels - 3:35.83 Jack Crull - 3:35.91

Men's 100m

Davonte Howell - 10.07 (10.067) Bryan Levell - 10.07 (10.070) Ryiem Forde - 10.09 Nigel Green - 10.15

Women's 400m

Britton Wilson - 50.54 Leah Anderson - 50.90 Talitha Diggs - 51.03 Vimbayi Maisvorewa - 51.08

Main Program Field

Women's Triple Jump

Davisleydi Velazco - 14.61m Winny Bii - 14.14m Maoko Takashima - 13.89m Mariko Morimoto - 13.83m

Ad

Men's Long Jump

Carey McLeod - 8.24m Marquis Dendy- 8.18m Jeremiah Davis- 8.11m Wil Williams - 8.00m

Men's Discus

Reggie Jagers - 64.87m Roje Stona - 64.01m Mitch Weber - 63.10m Andrew Evans - 61.82m

Women's Shot Put

Abby Moore - 19.00m Jessica Ramsey - 18.76m Abria Smith - 1875m Mye'Joi Williams - 18.18m

Women's Discus

Laulauga Tausaga - 62.38m Alida Van Daaken - 61.85m Gabi Jacobs - 59.50m Cierra Jackson - 58.93m

Women's Long Jump

Jasmine Akins - 6.75m Tyra Gittens - 6.71m Sydney Willits - 6.62m Aislinn McElhaney - 6.48m

Ad

Men's Shot Put

Tripp Piperi - 21.88m Chuk Enekwechi - 21.67m Roger Steen - 21.66m Rajindra Campbell - 21.59m

Men's Triple Jump

Russell Robinson - 17.29m Chengetayi Mapaya -17.15m Salif Mane - 17.00 Kaiwan Culmer - 17.00 Jah-Nai Perinchief - 16.95

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More