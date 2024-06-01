Edwin Moses Legends Meet 2024 Results: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone dominates 400m hurdles, Quenera Hayes tops 400m 

Top elite athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Masai Russell, stepped onto the track to compete at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet. The event was held at the HBCU Campus at Morehouse College on Friday, May 31.

The Edwin Moses Legends Meet is part of the American Track League presented by Puma.

The women's events at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet featured the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, High Jump, and Long Jump. The male athletes competed in the 100m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, 400m hurdles, and Long Jump.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone tops her season's first 400m hurdles event at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet

Sydney McLauglin-Levrone at the 2024 USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone competed in her season's first 400m hurdles at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet and displayed an exceptional performance.

She topped the event by running a world lead of 52.70 seconds to leave behind Smith Michelle and Claxton Grace, who clocked 55.96 and 56.26 seconds, respectively.

Clark Tamara dominated the women's 100m at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet by clocking an impressive timing of 11.04 seconds to leave behind her teammate Barnes Celera, who recorded 11.08 seconds. The American Olympian Quenera Hayes dominated the women's 400m with 50.88s, defeating fellow American Ellis Kendall, who posted 51.05s.

The list of top 5 finishers at the 2024 Edwin Moses Legends Meet is given below.

WOMEN'S 400M HURDLES

McLaughlin Sydney (United States) - 52.70 Smith Michelle (British Virgin Islands) - 55.96 Claxton Grace (Puerto Rico) - 56.26 Yukich Alanah (Australia) - 56.62 Walker Sage (Canada) - 56.94

WOMEN'S 800M

Maloney Sahfiqua (Saint Vincent) - 1:59.31 Grace Kate (United States) - 2:00.68 Baker Olivia (United States) - 2:01.06 Coleman Kendra (United States) - 2:01.56 Mitchell Kate (United States) - 2:01.83

MEN'S 800M

Lopez Tonatiu (Mexico) - 1:45.79 Amankwah Alex (Ghana) - 1:46.18 Prince Quamel (Guyana) - 1:46.23 Alvarado Abe (United States) - 1:46.47 Ellis Sam (United States) - 1:47.07

WOMEN'S LONG JUMP

Flynn Tiffany (United States) - 6.71m Saunders, Sha'keela (United States) - 6.53m Gittens Tyra (Trinidad and Tobago) - 6.51m Porter Chanice (Jamaica) - 6.37m Conley Sydney (United States) - 6.00m

WOMEN'S 100M HURDLES

Harrison Keni (United States) - 12.60 Russell Masai (United States) - 12.63 Clemons Christina (United States) - 12.65 Salmon Paula (Jamaica) - 12.92 Roswell Demisha (Jamaica) - 12.95

MEN'S 100M

Austin Pjai (United States) - 10.03 Baker Ronnie (United States) - 10.15 Walker Jelani (Jamaica) - 10.19 Asemota Duan (Canada) - 10.20 Brathwaite Rikkoi (British Virgin Islands) - 10.21

WOMEN'S 100M

Clark Tamara (United States) - 11.04 Barnes Celera (United States) - 11.08 Akinosun Morolake (United States) - 11.14 Leduc Audrey (Canada) - 11.17 Ofili Favour (Nigeria) - 11.20

WOMEN'S 400M

Hayes Quenera (United States) - 50.88 Ellis Kendall (United States) - 51.05 Moran Paola (Mexico) - 51.30 Diggs Talitha (United States) - 51.64 Eid Naser Salwa (Bahrain) - 51.70

MEN'S 400M

Bailey Christopher (United States) - 44.42 Patterson Jacory (United States) - 45.19 Faust Brian (United States) - 45.30 Russell Alonzo (The Bahamas) - 46.14 London Wil (United States) - 46.16

MEN'S 1500M

Prakel Sam (United States) - 3:35.73 Reniewicki John (United States) - 3:35.90 Gregorek John (United States) - 3:35.99 Tuntivate Kieran (Thailand) - 3:36.22 Comber, Casey (United States) - 3:36.35

WOMEN'S 1500 M

MaClean Heather (United States) - 4:02.64 Stafford Lucia (Canada) - 4:02.65 Wiley Addy (United States) - 4:02.78 Brea Joselyn (Venezuela) - 4:05.78 Ewoi Dorcus (Kenya) - 4:06.08

WOMEN'S 200M

Leduc Audrey (Canada) - 22.36 Davis Tamari (United States) - 22.39 Flannel Kennedy (United States) - 23.13 Robinson NaAsha (United States) - 23.34 Rutherford Camille (The Bahamas) - 23.45

MEN'S 200M

Laird Terrance (United States) - 20.30 Miller Christian (United States) - 20.54 Boling Matthew (United States) - 20.58 Hall Elijah (United States) - 20.62 Curry Jeremiah (United States) - 20.77

MEN'S 400M HURDLES

Smith Shakeem (The Bahamas) - 48.79 Rosser Khallifah (United States) - 48.99 Bailey Aldrich (United States) - 49.19 Smith James (United States) - 49.40 Poole Corey (United States) - 49.71