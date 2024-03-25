Elaine Thompson-Herah aims to break Florence Griffith-Joyner's 100m world record at 2024 Paris Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah is regarded as one of the greatest Jamaican sprinters of all time, and the 2nd fastest woman ever has set her sights on the 100m world record of American sprinter Florence Griffith-Joyner (10.49s).

The five-time Olympic champion has clocked 10.54s in the 100m sprints and is only shy of 4 hundredths of a second from Griffith-Joyner. She will be taking part in her 3rd Olympics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and the 31-year-old is aiming big at the grand stage.

Speaking with Citius Mag in a recent interview, Elaine revealed her preparations ahead of the Olympics. While claiming that he aims a shot at the world record, the Jamaican also added that she wants to defend her titles from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Definitely, the aim is always to try to break a world record and defend my title. But my focus right now is to just stay fit, stay healthy and take it race by race / season by season", she revealed.

Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 21.53 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics to become the third fastest woman of all time in the 200m sprints. She also won the 100m and 4x100m Olympic gold in 2021. As she looks to defend all three of her titles, the 31-year-old could face serious competition in the 200m.

While she is only 0.04 seconds behind in the 100m, Elaine Thompson-Herah is 0.19 seconds behind Flo Jo in the fastest 200m sprint times. Sitting on the 2nd is Shericka Jackson with 21.41 seconds, and just like the Jamaican, she is a strong contender for the 200m title as well.

Elaine Thompson-Herah on injuries

Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked 10.54 seconds to become the second-fastest woman of all time at last year's Jamaica National trials. However, she hasn't competed since then.

The 31-year-old recently discussed her time off the track in an interview with Real Talk with Tee. She revealed that she was grateful to her husband who helped her big time during the Achilles injury.

"I was a little bit sad, but I think I bounced back from that thanks to my husband. He is a motivator who helps me believe in myself. He says, We are going to finish this season. It’s not going to be a fast or a slow one, but this is going to help put me in a good spot for next year. I think I’m grateful for the results I had.", she expressed.

Apart from her six Olympic medals, Thompson-Herah has five World Championships medals to her name.