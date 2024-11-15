Elaine Thompson-Herah reportedly undergoing massive coaching change, shifts training base to Florida, USA

Elaine Thompson-Herah has reportedly switched her training base to Florida and will train under Rana Reider. The Jamaican was earlier coached by Reynaldo Walcott and the duo were reported to have parted ways last month.

Thompson-Herah started off her career under one of Jamaica's greatest sprinting coaches, Stephen Francis, at the MVP Track Club. She flourished under Francis, winning five Olympic gold medals under his tutelage, including a historic double-double (golds in 100m and 200m in two editions).

The 32-year-old parted ways with the MVP Track Club in 2021 and began training under her husband Derron. However, constant injury issues led her to switch to Shanikie Osbourne, and while her injuries reduced significantly, the pair split following the end of the 2023 season over contractual issues.

Thompson-Herah worked with Reynaldo Walcott for less than a year before reports of their split emerged in October 2024. The Jamaican has now shifted her entire training base to the United States and will train under the tutelage of Rana Reid, as per renowned sports psychologist Dr. Greg Haughton, who has cleared the sprinter to start training for the 2025 season.

Thompson-Herah was battling an Achilles injury through the 2024 season and withdrew from the 2024 Paris Olympics as well. A move to the United States to train under Reider at Tumbleweed Track Club in Jacksonville could be game-changing for Thompson-Herah, one aimed to maintain her sprinting fitness with an aging body.

"The leg wouldn't allow me" - Elaine Thompson-Herah shares the reason behind withdrawal from the Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Image Source: Getty)

Elaine Thompson-Herah started off her 2024 season at the Prefontaine Classic after multiple delays. The Jamaican competed next at the NYC Grand Prix and after clocking 11.48s for a last-place finish, she appeared to have sustained an injury and had to be carried off the track.

A few weeks after the race, Thompson-Herah announced that she suffered an Achilles injury and was withdrawing from the Jamaican national trials, thus the 2024 Paris Olympics as well.

“It's never fun sharing news like this but at the New York Grand Prix, I felt something in the race and still insisted to push, couple steps to the line I realise something is wrong. I went quickly to get [a] medical check-up, and to find out that I have a small tear on my Achilles tendon,” she wrote

"I got back home with a strong mindset to keep pushing and prepare for my national trials … but the leg wouldn't allow me to," Elaine Thompson-Herah added

The 32-year-old has now recovered from the injury and is cleared to train for the 2025 season. She is yet to win her first individual gold medal at the World Championships and will be hoping to accomplish that next season in Tokyo.

