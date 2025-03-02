Elaine Thompson-Herah turns up the glamor in a stunning black and wine-colored outfit as she steps out amid Indoor track season

Elaine Thompson-Herah garnered attention in a glamorous outfit in her recent update. The Jamaican athlete concluded her 2024 season after pulling out from the Paris Olympics.

With the 2025 indoor season underway, Thompson-Herah, yet to make her debut this season, offered glimpses from her downtime away from the track, documenting her latest outing as she donned a stunning black and wine-colored outfit.

The Jamaican athlete took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to share a series of pictures, in which she wore a stunning black tube top paired with a long black skirt and layered the outfit with a red overcoat. Along with this, Herah accessorized her look with black pencil heels.

The last slide of the carousel comprised a video montage of the outfit pictures from her outing, with the caption:

"SO.... I went outside...it was fun!"

Thompson-Herah's participation at the Paris Olympics campaign was highly anticipated; however, things did not pan out as expected. The 32-year-old was supposed to defend her 100m and 200m titles but had to withdraw from the events, citing her recurring ankle injury.

Elaine Thompson-Herah spoke on the 2025 track season

Elaine Thompson-Herah in action at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme 2023, part (Image Source: Getty)

Elaine Thompson-Herah spoke about her mindset for the 2025 track season in the first season of Netflix's Sprint docuseries. While mentioning that her priority would be on getting better and maintaining fitness, she also addressed the criticism she received and said:

"For me, it is all about being the best. I know it is gonna be fire and better things to come. For me, next year is about staying healthy and being back on the top. Everyone knew me as a runner, but naysayers would say, ‘You would not make it; you are not good.’ But I’ve been part of the sport for the past 11 years, and I’ve learned that you should never let anybody tell you you cannot," Elaine Thompson-Herah said (as quoted by Pulse Kenya Sports).

Thompson-Herah usually shares updates of her new hairstyles and videos of her dancing on her favorite songs on social media. Along with the fun updates, she also opened up about her injury-ridden Paris Olympics journey on her Instagram.

Elaine Thompson-Herah solidified her position in the track and field world by delivering strong performances in the 100m and 200m dashes at two iterations of the Olympic Games, including the 2016 and 2020 iterations. She currently holds a total of six Olympic medals, including five gold and one silver.

